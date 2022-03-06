ATTLEBORO — An alleged drug dealer arrested Thursday was wanted on a warrant issued a day earlier by a Boston court, where he failed to appear on pending narcotics charges.
Now, Akeem Mattis, 28, of Brockton, faces a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court March 10 after pleading innocent Friday to new charges, including trafficking in the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Mattis was ordered held without bail pending the dangerousness hearing during which prosecutors are expected to ask a judge to continue holding him in jail for up to 120 days.
He also faces a bail revocation hearing for failing to appear in Boston Municipal Court in a 2018 case where he faces a host of drug peddling charges, court records show.
Police say they found plastic baggies containing 32 grams of suspected fentanyl and 6 grams of alleged crack cocaine in his coat pocket after he was arrested on the outstanding warrant.
In addition, they say they found $1,237 cash in his pocket, three cellphones from his car and a Post-It note with a phone number and references allegedly related to the drug trade.
He was arrested shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday when Officer Matthew McCarthy pulled him over at County Square when a routine check of a license plate revealed the Boston warrant.