Jose Bautista of East Providence stands in the prisoner’s dock in Wrentham District Court on April 7. At left is his lawyer, Neal Steingold of Providence.

FOXBORO — An accused drug trafficker who allegedly discarded a pistol authorities say was modified to make the firearm fully automatic when he was fleeing police in April, was ordered held in pretrial detention Tuesday as a danger to the public.

Judge Daniel O’Shea ordered Jose Bautista, 30, of East Providence, held in jail without bail, according to court papers filed in Dedham Superior Court following a dangerousness hearing.

