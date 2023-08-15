FOXBORO — An accused drug trafficker who allegedly discarded a pistol authorities say was modified to make the firearm fully automatic when he was fleeing police in April, was ordered held in pretrial detention Tuesday as a danger to the public.
Judge Daniel O’Shea ordered Jose Bautista, 30, of East Providence, held in jail without bail, according to court papers filed in Dedham Superior Court following a dangerousness hearing.
Bautista was arrested April 2 near the Shell Gas station on Route 140 by state and local police after allegedly fleeing in a car in a slow-speed chase before running into woods near Interstate 95, according to court records.
Bautista, who was on probation for drug distribution in Rhode Island at the time, was driving a stolen 2016 BMW XE 5 SUV, according to prosecutors. He allegedly struck several parked cars at the Lodge at Foxborough apartment complex and then abandoned the car on Route 140 near I-95.
Inside the car, police say they found a high-capacity magazine loaded with 29 rounds of 10mm ammunition and two plastic bags containing 200 grams of a white powder that was certified at the state police lab as fentanyl.
About two weeks later, a person looking for a lost drone found a 10mm Glock pistol in the woods and called police. The weapon was allegedly tossed into the woods by Bautista during the chase, a prosecutor said in a court filing.
According to his ruling, O’Shea cited the seriousness of the allegations against Bautista.
Bautista has pleaded not guilty to a 16-count indictment charging him with possession of a machine gun, trafficking in 200 grams of fentanyl, receiving a stolen motor vehicle and related weapons and traffic offenses.
If convicted, the judge noted, Bautista faces a sentence of 20 years to life.
