Louis J. Paris is arraigned Monday in Wrentham District Court. At left, is his lawyer, Nancy Maloof Winn.

 DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

FOXBORO — A suspect arrested in connection with the armed robbery last month of the Bank of America branch downtown will have to remain held in jail without bail.

Dedham Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins denied the appeal of accused robber Louis J. Paris, last week, according to court records.

