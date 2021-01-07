SEEKONK -- An alleged “ghost gun” dealer arrested in July by federal agents in a Route 6 parking lot is asking to be released from prison due to COVID-19.
Brian McCarthy, 33, is asking to be released from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls in light of the virus and “unsafe conditions” at the privately run prison, according to court records.
McCarthy, of Bridgeport, Conn., was arrested July 31 after he allegedly arranged to meet an undercover federal agent to sell a 9mm “ghost gun.”
Ghost guns are weapons that are privately manufactured, usually from kits, have no serial numbers and are not traceable.
Authorities say they found two other ghost guns, parts for an AR-15 assault-style rifle and ammunition when they searched his home.
He was ordered held in pre-trial detention without bail and has pleaded innocent to dealing firearms without a license.
In a motion filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Boston, McCarthy claims almost a quarter of the 557 inmates at the facility and 25 correctional officers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Although he does not have any health conditions that put him at high risk, McCarthy argued he is “still in grave danger as this is a deadly virus,” according to his motion.
If released, McCarthy said he would stay in Marshfield with his mother, would return to work and abide by any other conditions the court would set.
The prison warden could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.
Prosecutors can respond by Jan. 20.
