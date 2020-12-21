NORTH ATTLEBORO — An alleged drug dealer who police say told an arresting officer that he was going to college to be a substance abuse counselor has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury.
Lawrence Pedro, 53, of 43 East St., Apt. 2, in North Attleboro, faces charges of distributing fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin, according to court records.
Arraignment in Fall River Superior Court was not immediately scheduled.
Pedro was arrested Oct. 8 after Detective Daniel Arrighi witnessed an alleged hand-to-hand drug sale in a downtown parking lot near Elm Street, according to court records.
Police recovered a small bag of white powder from Lawrence and a small bag of white powder from his alleged customer. In addition, police seized $484 from Pedro.
Police say Pedro has a criminal record that includes narcotics crimes.
He allegedly told Arrighi he was attending Bristol Community College in order to become a substance abuse counselor and was selling fentanyl to pay his rent.
He pleaded innocent when he was arraigned in Attleboro District Court.
The indictment transfers the case to superior court for trial.
