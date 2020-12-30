FOXBORO — Achilito’s Taqueria, a family-owned restaurant featuring fresh Mexican dishes, is now open in Patriot Place for indoor dining and carry-out.
The restaurant is located in the North Marketplace adjacent to Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and across from Tavolino, and features Mexican favorites such as tacos, burritos and enchiladas.
Achilito’s is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
It’s is owned and operated by Margaret Pimentel, a longtime Boston resident who is “passionate about using real ingredients, from chiles to fresh tomatillos, to make fresh and wholesome meals for the whole family,” according to a news release.
The Patriot Place location is Achilito’s third. Its flagship restaurant opened in Jamaica Plain in 2018.
