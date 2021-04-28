The American Civil Liberties Union is calling on the Biden Administration to close 39 federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities, including one operated by the Bristol County Sheriff’s office.
“The Biden administration has inherited a shameful system, but it also has an opportunity to make a lasting impact by closing immigration detention facilities and drastically decreasing the number of people held in detention,” said Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts.
“Our immigration system locks up hundreds of thousands of immigrants unnecessarily every year, separating people from their loved ones and exposing detainees to inhumane conditions of confinement,” she said. “Let’s be clear: Our immigration detention system is a problem, not a solution.”
Rose is calling on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to shut the facilities in 15 states.
Regarding to the facility operated by Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, the ACLU referred to a report by state Attorney General Maura Healey that found civil rights violations during a violent uprising in May 2020.
The ACLU also cited an incident in which a state senator was barred from conducting an oversight visit following the uprising. The ACLU of Massachusetts has filed a lawsuit seeking the sheriff’s records about the incident.
When reached for comment, Hodgson said those incarcerated at the ICE detention facility are being held because they illegally entered the country and then committed serious crimes.
“The ACLU was not elected to protect the safety and security of citizens in our communities. But we are and we are not going to turn our backs on them,” Hodgson said.
He called the attorney general’s report a “political hatchet job” to further her career and said the state senator was not allowed inside because of restrictions on outside visitors during the pandemic.
Hodgson is a Republican and Healey is a Democrat.
He said the jail complex and his office are nationally accredited and audited. The uprising was ended 90 seconds after a tactical team entered, Hodgson said, and with no injuries.
He said three detainees were hospitalized after the incident for injuries or health conditions unrelated to the ending of the uprising.
The ACLU also said the immigration detention unit has already been “substantially depopulated, and there is no practical justification for its continued existence.”
But Hodgson said a federal judge ordered certain detainees released because of COVID restrictions. There are currently seven ICE detainees at the facility, but Hodgson said it “will be repopulated” in the future.
He acknowledged the judge found he acted with “deliberate indifference” toward ICE detainees, but maintained that he followed all federal and state health COVID guidelines.
The ACLU said millions of dollars in taxpayers’ money is being wasted “to maintain thousands of empty beds and keep asylum seekers and immigrants in inhumane and life-threatening conditions.”
The ACLU of Massachusetts is also supporting legislation to end collaboration by local authorities with federal deportation efforts and end contracts between ICE and sheriffs to hold detainees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.