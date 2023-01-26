ATTLEBORO — Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio has established a community crisis team after meeting with a number of mental health officials.
The decision to form the group, called the Attleboro Community Crisis Intervention Team, came after meeting with the mental health professionals Wednesday, he said. At the meeting they all shared their experiences and determined there was a critical need for the team, he said.
“It was incredibly powerful to see so many of our community leaders in one room to discuss how, together, we can put into action a plan to overcome the barriers to mental health support for a healthier Attleboro,” said DiLisio, who is one of four candidates vying to fill out the term of former mayor Paul Heroux.
Heroux left this month to become sheriff of Bristol County. A special election to fill out his term will be held Feb. 28.
The others running for the seat include Timothy Barone; former city councilor John Davis, and city councilor Cathleen DeSimone.
The members of the crisis team will include private and public partners as well as a full-time city staff member.
DiLisio said there’s an “urgent need to develop long- and short-term solutions to the mental health crisis here in Attleboro and beyond.”
The group highlighted a number of reasons for the crisis, including housing insecurity, financial stress, food insecurity, bullying, isolation, emotional, physical and sexual trauma, substance abuse and family disorganization.
And solutions are not always at hand, DiLisio said.
There are many challenges in getting treatment, he said. Some of those are funding, stigma, lack of services for seniors, children and adolescents, shortages of clinicians and case workers and insurance coverage, as well as treatment locations and long wait times for care.
DiLisio said the state has empty beds in psychiatric facilities, but the beds can’t be filled due to a shortage of staff.
He described that as “shocking.”
Those attending the meeting included officials from Attleboro/Norton YMCA, Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Community Counseling of Bristol County, Manet Community Health, Fuller Hospital, New Hope Inc., Attleboro Interfaith Collaborative, Hebron Food Pantry and the United Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Also in the group were state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro; School Superintendent Dave Sawyer; health nurse Alison Brum; outreach worker Tecia Silva; COA outreach worker Mary Beth Lynch; Police Chief Kyle Heagney and members of the Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Team, a special group of police officers that tries to get people help before crimes are committed.
Other candidates react
After DiLisio, 46, announced the intervention team, two other mayoral candidates were quick to respond.
Davis, 57, said he would like to have been invited to the meeting, but added that the initiative has long been needed.
“I think this should have been done years ago, but I wouldn’t have left the other people who may very likely be mayor in a few weeks out of the conversation if it’s about helping people,” he said. “Leaving us out doesn’t help.”
DeSimone, 56, who has been doing her own work behind the scenes to improve mental health in and beyond the city, said the subject should not be used as a “campaign talking point.”
“Of course I welcome any and all attention and effort to address the mental health crisis, but I don’t recall Jay ever expressing concern about mental health before he became acting mayor,” she said. “Mental health is not a campaign talking point to me.”
She acknowledged that a mental health crisis is “gripping out community and our country.”
“The increasing rate of children and adults that are struggling with depression, anxiety, and other social-emotional issues is staggering and poses significant challenges to us as a community,” she said. “And, as we know, mental health issues are often related to addiction, homelessness and job loss, among other problems.”
Like DiLisio, she pointed out that finding help and support services is difficult.
“And, most profoundly, the lives lost by suicide are impacting us in myriad ways and we simply cannot ignore people struggling any longer,” DeSimone said.
She rattled off a list of her efforts in the community to help, including providing two free “Mental Health First Aid” training programs to Attleboro residents.
“Working with representatives from Fuller Hospital, Bradley Hospital, Manet Community Health Center, the Attleboro YMCA and Attleboro Public Schools we were able to bring this great program to residents as a way of increasing their understanding and awareness of mental health issues in youth and teens,” DeSimone said.
And she said she has pushed for more counselors in schools.
“As a former member of Be Heard, a community engagement initiative organized by Attleboro Public Schools, I consistently elevated the issue of mental health, particularly concerning our kids and the need for more counselors in our schools,” she said.
She said she was contacted by a high school student to help increase awareness about mental health in the high school and has been working with the girl and her teacher.
DeSimone is a member of the Sturdy Memorial Hospital Foundation and is very aware of the shortage of inpatient and other mental health services available for those struggling, she said.
And she noted she’s been a member of the Mental Health Task Force at Bridgewater State for several years and has worked to increase services and support for students.
Barone, 47, did not immediately respond with a comment on the mental health team initiative.