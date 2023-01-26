mayoral candidates combo photo vertical

Mayoral candidates, clockwise from top left, Timothy Barone, John Davis, Jay DiLisio and Cathleen DeSimone.

ATTLEBORO — Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio has established a community crisis team after meeting with a number of mental health officials.

The decision to form the group, called the Attleboro Community Crisis Intervention Team, came after meeting with the mental health professionals Wednesday, he said. At the meeting they all shared their experiences and determined there was a critical need for the team, he said.

