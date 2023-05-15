MANSFIELD -- Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth, who has been serving as acting chief since October 2021 when Police Chief Ronald Sellon was placed on leave, retired Monday, adding yet more uncertainty at the top of the police department.
Retired Easton police chief Gary Sullivan will serve as the town’s acting chief “until further notice” and Lt. Frank Archer will serve as acting deputy police chief, Town Manager Kevin Dumas said in a press release.
Promotional exams and assessment centers will be called for leadership positions “in the near future,” Dumas said.
It is unclear when Ellsworth, 55, decided to retire, but both he and Dumas said the move was effective Monday. In a statement, Dumas suggested the decision was made earlier but announced Monday when it became effective.
“As town manager, I’d like to acknowledge our appreciation for the time and dedication Deputy Chief Ellsworth has given to the job over the period of his career, but especially serving as acting chief during the last chapter of his professional service to the town. He had requested that this matter remain private until this morning,” Dumas said.
Ellsworth, who has been a police officer for the town for almost 30 years, said there was no specific reason for his retirement.
“It’s just my time,” he said.
A married father of two children, Ellsworth rose from a patrol officer to become the town’s first deputy police chief in 2018.
He served much of his career as a detective working on the most serious crimes in the community before being promoted to lieutenant and deputy police chief.
“I’m very proud of the work my co-workers and I have done together over the past 30 years,” Ellsworth said.
In addition, he was a classroom instructor at the Massachusetts Police Academy and worked at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Fall River where children who are sexually abused are interviewed.
He was an auxiliary police officer in Attleboro and a reserve police officer in Foxboro before joining the Mansfield police department.
Ellsworth also served as a law enforcement specialist for four years in the U.S. Air Force.
Although he was named acting chief in October 2021 when Sellon was placed on administrative leave, he actually served at the helm of the department since June 2021.
Sellon was last on duty in June 2021 and used vacation and other time owed before being placed on leave. An investigation by the town determined last August that Sellon, who became chief in 2013, was unfit for duty due to his alleged workplace anger issues.
Sellon, whose yearly salary of over $149,000, is still being paid while on leave. He has disputed allegations about his treatment of superior officers and civilian staff.
He is currently in mediation talks with the town over his future employment, according to town officials, who say they are prohibited from discussing the matter.
Ellsworth is the officer named in the town’s investigation as coming forward in June 2021 about concerns over Sellon’s alleged angry outbursts at him and other superior officers and civilian staff.
Sullivan, the town’s new acting chief, was a police officer in Easton for 27 years and chief from 2015 to 2022, according to Dumas.
Archer, the new acting deputy police chief, has been a police officer in town for 27 years and a lieutenant for the last 10 years.
He also served several years as a detective and investigated one of the town’s most disturbing crimes, the 2008 slaying of Adam Colwell, an 18-year-old local man.
The defendant, Mark Hayden, 19, also of Mansfield, admitted to fatally shooting Colwell over three pounds of marijuana. He pleaded guilty in 2010 to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility in 15 years.
