MANSFIELD -- Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth, who has been serving as acting chief since October 2021 when Police Chief Ronald Sellon was placed on leave, retired Monday, adding yet more uncertainty at the top of the police department.

Retired Easton police chief Gary Sullivan will serve as the town’s acting chief “until further notice” and Lt. Frank Archer will serve as acting deputy police chief, Town Manager Kevin Dumas said in a press release.

