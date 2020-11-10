NORFOLK -- A Boston congresswoman and district attorney are calling for the release of some inmates from MCI-Norfolk and other state prisons, citing an outbreak of the coronavirus.
Currently, 172 inmates at MCI-Norfolk, a medium security state prison with about 1,200 inmates, have COVID-19, according to the state Department of Correction.
There are 38 detainees at the Massachusetts Alcohol and Substance Abuse Center in Plymouth have tested positive for COVID-19 and 159 prisoners and 37 staff at the Essex County Jail were infected, according to the non-profit group Prisoners’ Legal Service of Massachusetts.
Last week, the group filed a lawsuit seeking the release of sick inmates and others with medical issues that make them at risk of being infected in prison.
MCI-Norfolk has the oldest and most medically vulnerable prison population in the state, they said.
Democratic Congresswoman Ayana Pressley and Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins joined prisoner advocates and family members at a press conference at the Statehouse to call for action on the COVID outbreak at MCI-Norfolk and other prisons.
“Public health experts have been demanding the release of prisoners, who cannot socially distance or otherwise protect themselves, since the onset of the pandemic in March,” Pressley’s office said in a statement.
In a letter Tuesday, Pressley urged Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to take swift action to protect the lives of incarcerated individuals.
“As Governor, you have significant authority to limit the deadly spread of COVD-19 and reduce the prison population before it is too late,” the congresswoman said in the letter.
The state and county sheriffs are required to file weekly reports on COVID infection as a result of a lawsuit filed in the spring by the Committee for Public Counsel Services, the state public defenders organization.
To date, nearly 12,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted for inmates in all 16 state correctional facilities which house a total of about 6,000 people, according to the department of corrections.
Early in the pandemic, prison officials identified quarantine areas in all the facilities in the event they became necessary. Inmates who test positive are transferred to those areas to reduce the possibility of spreading the disease. All receive medical care within the facilities except for three inmates who were sent to hospitals for treatment, according to a DOC spokesperson.
Public health experts have demanded the release of prisoners since the pandemic’s onset in March. New Jersey released over 2,000 in response to COVID just last week and California released over 8,000, according to the Prisoners’ Legal Service of Massachusetts.
No deaths have been reported from the most recent outbreak, WGBH reported.
Eight inmates have died and more than 500 have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state prison system, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.
