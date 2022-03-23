PLAINVILLE -- The actress who plays Michelle Carter in the soon-to-be-streamed series "The Girl From Plainville" says it does not romanticize suicide, and she hopes it helps de-stigmatize people with mental health problems.
The series about the internationally publicized texting-suicide case premieres March 29 on Hulu.
“We were careful not to sensationalize this story," actress Elle Fanning said in an interview Wednesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” "It would have been easy with our show to kind of romanticize suicide.”
“We wanted to show it for what it truly is,” Fanning said, adding that the series explores the grief and heartbreak that the survivors of suicides suffer.
According to Hulu, the series is based on the Esquire magazine article by Jesse Barron.
In a landmark case, Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for badgering her suicidal boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to kill himself through a series of texts and phone calls.
She served 11 months of a 15-month jail sentence before being released early two years ago for good behavior while incarcerated.
The eight-episode series delves into Carter’s relationship with Roy and the events leading up to his July 2014 suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning.
Carter, now 25, was 17 and a King Philip Regional High School student at the time of the death. Roy, 18, of Mattapoisett, was a tugboat captain for his family’s business.
In the "GMA" interview, Fanning, 23, who bears a close resemblance in the series to Carter, said she does not have to agree with the decisions of her characters but she strives to understand them.
Fanning said she grew up in the digital age, had phones in high school and still gets an adrenaline rush when she receives a text.
“I feel that false sense of intimacy with my phone. I think it’s still easy to blur the lines between reality and fantasy, which our show does a lot of the times,” she said.
The Hulu series was preceded by other television movies and documentaries about the case, including HBO’s “I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter.”