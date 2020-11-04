NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Adam Scanlon can make a claim few veteran politicians can match. He's never lost an election.
And Scanlon has had more races than many a seasoned official.
He's 24.
Now the former North Attleboro Representative Town Meeting member, school committee member and town councilor can add a new title to his resume -- state representative.
Scanlon, a Democrat who won a narrow victory in September's primary, on Tuesday flipped his hometown's seat in the House after it had been in Republican hands -- in the same family, in fact -- for nearly 40 years. He defeated fellow councilor John Simmons, 45, who had to step into the race in early September after the original GOP candidate dropped out, citing health concerns.
Scanlon's victory was not assured until midday on Wednesday when North Attleboro, which has three-quarters of the district's voters, reported partial results.
Scanlon led in all three communities as of Wednesday: 1,118 to 782 in Attleboro, 2531 to 1820 in Mansfield and, with seven of nine precincts reporting, 8,028 to 7,434 in North Attleboro, giving him close to 54 percent of the vote.
"I'm very thankful for the many people who pitched in for our campaign," Scanlon said on Wednesday. He said his campaign has been about "equity and equality for all people in our district."
Scanlon said he had received a "very kind" text message from Simmons and praised his GOP opponent for his dedication to North Attleboro. "It speaks to his character and his deep love" for the town, Scanlon said.
In a statement emailed to The Sun Chronicle, Simmons said: "We did not get the result that we were looking for but we are proud of the campaign and beyond grateful to our supporters.
"I thank state representative elect Scanlon for a hard but clean campaign and I would like to wish him all the best as his success will benefit the 14th Bristol District. I look forward to continuing to advocate for the residents of North Attleboro as a member of the town council and my desire to serve still burns bright."
Scanlon said he will step down from his seat on the council when he is sworn in this January as a member of the House. The remainder of his council term, which ends in July, would be filled by the person who was the next runner up in the council election, should that person decide to accept the post.
Scanlon said that he hoped to work with the incumbent, retiring state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, in the interim.
"Betty had a long track record of being involved and tending to charitable organizations," Scanlon said.
"I hope to learn more from her," he said, on the way to a "smooth transition."
Poirier announced in March that she would not be seeking an 11th term on Beacon Hill. She had succeeded her husband Kevin, who had held the seat from 1977 to 1999, when he resigned to take a post as director of development at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. Kevin Porirer currently serves at North Attleboro's town clerk.
Scanlon, who works for a Boston non-profiit, and Simmons, a local attorney, are both members of North Attleboro’s first town council.
Both men had to forgo the usual staples of local electioneering due to the coronavirus pandemic — shaking hands and hosting coffees — and rely largely on social media and piling up endorsements from local supporters as well as statewide figures and organizations.
Scanlon could point to the backing of former Gov. Michael Dukakis, who had been his professor at Northeastern University, U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, as well as a variety of labor and liberal groups. Simmons won the backing of Poirier as well as Gov. Charlie Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.