FOXBORO -- A second batch of MBTA commuter rail tickets to Taylor Swift shows next weekend at Gillette Stadium sold out within minutes Friday.
A total of 3,230 additional tickets were made available late Friday morning, but within the first two minutes more than 2,000 of those tickets sold, the MBTA said.
All Boston train tickets sold out in less than 90 seconds, and there were only a limited number of Providence line tickets available Friday night, the MBTA added.
It took just one minute for the Sunday, May 21 train from Boston to sell out, and not much longer for the one on Saturday, May 20.
No new train tickets were released for the first show at Gillette, Friday, May 19.
The MBTA said the concert trains will operate at maximum capacity and it’s selling the total number of possible tickets.
The first round of tickets released by the MBTA the previous Friday sold out within hours.
The roundtrip tickets cost $20 and could be purchased through the mTicket app.
Local trains on the Providence line are scheduled to depart Attleboro at 4:25 p.m. and Mansfield at 4:35 p.m., arriving at the Foxboro Station at 5:20 p.m. The trains will depart from the Foxboro station 30 minutes after each concert ends.
The singer-songwriter's The Eras tour is one of the largest and tickets among the most sought-after of any tours in music history.
Ticket sales had overwhelmed Ticketmaster, irking her fans known as Swifties.
Swift, a 12-time Grammy winner, is scheduled to perform three sold-out shows at Gillette on Friday, May 19, Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21. A third show was added due to demand for tickets for the pop star’s first tour since 2018.
The 52-show “Eras” stadium tour features a three-hour set list of songs from Swift’s nearly 20-year career.
The MBTA this year is offering special commuter concert event tickets to Gillette Stadium shows.