Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

 Photo Courtesy of Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO -- A second batch of MBTA commuter rail tickets to Taylor Swift shows next weekend at Gillette Stadium sold out within minutes Friday.

A total of 3,230 additional tickets were made available late Friday morning, but within the first two minutes more than 2,000 of those tickets sold, the MBTA said.