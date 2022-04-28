ATTLEBORO — Ticket prices for Capron Park Zoo are going up on July 1.
Meanwhile, those who have annual memberships will see a price increase on Jan. 1, 2023.
City councilors unanimously approved the hikes on Tuesday.
In general, the admission price will go up 75 cents to $1 on most tickets.
Ticket prices were last raised six years ago.
Admission revenue funds much of what the zoo provides.
Councilor Cathleen DeSimone questioned if the increase would be enough to cover rising costs, and Park Superintendent Derek Corsi said they would.
“I don’t want to raise it up more than we have to,” he said during a public hearing. “It puts us in line with other zoos and covers our needs right now.”
He noted that Capron Park Zoo fees are similar to those charged by Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford and much less than Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, where admission is $22.95, and Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, which charges $20 to get in.
“We’re basically half the price, but the value is still there,” he said.
Children younger than 3 will still get in free at Capron.
Children age 3-12 who are residents of the city will have to pay $7.50, a $1 increase.
Residents 13 and older will have to pay $8.50, also a $1 increase, and those 65 and older will have to pay $6.50, a 75-cent increase.
All military members will be charged $5.50, up 75 cents.
Non-resident admission fees will follow the same pattern.
Kids younger than 3 get in free and there will be $1 increases for those from 3-12, those 13 and up and those 65 and up.
The new non-resident charges will be $8.50, $10 and $7.75 for those age groups.
The charge for military members is the same as for Attleboro residents.