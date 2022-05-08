NORTON -- The keynote speaker at this year's Wheaton College commencement will be the founder of an effort for improved health care in Africa.
Deogratias “Deo” Niyizonkiza, a humanitarian who started a community health care nonprofit in Burundi, will deliver the keynote address for the liberal arts college's 187th Commencement.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21.
Niyizonkiza, the founder and CEO of Village Health Works and an advocate for those who are impoverished and in need of health care, has won many national and international awards, including the Otis Social Justice Award presented by Wheaton in 2014.
His journey from surviving civil war in his native Burundi in East Africa to becoming a champion of those who are struggling is chronicled in the best-selling book "Strength in What Remains" by Tracy Kidder.
During the commencement, honorary degrees will be awarded to Niyizonkiza and two others, including Dennis M. Hanno, who served as Wheaton president starting in 2014 and stepped down the end of last calendar year.
Hanno, who led the college through unprecedented growth and challenge, has been replaced by Michaele Whelan, who was provost and vice president for academic affairs at Emerson College until taking over Jan. 1.
Also slated to receive an honorary degree is the late Momo Nagano, a Class of 1947 graduate who prevailed through adversity to become a textile artist, art administrator and cultural educator.
The ceremony will take place on the college’s main quadrangle -- the Dimple. The rain location is the Haas Athletics Center.
Ceremonies will also be streamed online.
Meanwhile, Wheaton has extended its indoor mask mandate that it reinstituted in April through the end of the final exam period May 15.
Wheaton and other local colleges had rescinded their mask mandates following a sharp decline in coronavirus cases after the Omicron outbreak last winter. However, the new BA.2 Omicron subvariant has spiked cases.
Wheaton reported more than 50 positive cases during one week, and while the caseload had dropped with the restoration of the mask requirement, additional daily cases prompted the extension, Wheaton officials said.