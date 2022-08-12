NORTH ATTLEBORO -- It was a somewhat lonely vigil Friday morning for Robert Hoatson.
Hoatson, a New Jersey-based advocate for those abused by Catholic clergy, waved to occasional drivers on Richards Avenue in front of St. Mary’s-Sacred Heart School and debated with a few passersby as he called for the Fall River Diocese and Bishop Edgar Da Cunha to disclose more information about allegations against a local pastor, the Rev. Rodney Thibault.
“Thibault should be exposed for what he did here,” Hoatson told a small gaggle of reporters gathered on the sidewalk. “We don't know what the offense was.”
The diocese says it can’t make more information public while its investigation is underway.
Last weekend, parishioners of the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish were told Thibault, pastor since 2019, is the subject of an investigation into “alleged misconduct that is inconsistent with standards of ministerial behavior and in direct violation of the Code of Conduct for priests in the Diocese of Fall River.” He has been placed on administrative leave.
A statement from the diocese and a letter from da Cunha were read to worshipers after Masses at the three churches that make up the parish last weekend. They made a point of stating the allegations of misconduct “do not involve a minor.” The diocese has not said what the allegations against Thibault do involve.
The code of conduct of the diocese enjoins clergy and volunteers from sexual activity with a vulnerable person, possession of pornography, any type of violence, misappropriation of church funds or any illegal activity.
The Bristol County District Attorney’s office confirmed this week that it is not involved in any criminal investigation concerning the pastor’s conduct.
But Hoatson said they should be. He wasn’t quite alone in that complaint. He was joined Friday via Zoom by Boston attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who has for many years represented clients who have accused Catholic priests of sexual abuse in high-profile cases.
“Bishop da Cunha should be contacting the police department as we speak to conduct an independent investigation.” Garabedian said over a laptop computer Hoatson had set up.
Garabedian said the church cannot be trusted to investigate itself.
“Historically the Catholic Church has covered up the worst crimes imaginable. You cannot trust the church to self-police. It’s a kangaroo court,” he said.
While Hoatson, co-founder and president of Road to Recovery, an organization dedicated to helping victims of clergy abuse, said he had been prompted to bring his vigil to North Attleboro after reading news media accounts. Garabedian said he had been contacted by a parent at the parochial school who was concerned about his child’s safety.
He said parents at St. Mary’s-Sacred Heart received a letter this week from Daniel Roy, superintendent of schools for the diocese, announcing Thibault’s suspension. As pastor, Thibault served as director of the school.
In the letter, Roy said: “I understand that this announcement is distressing for you. Father Thibault has served the school community since coming to North Attleboro in 2019 and has been a strong presence. At this time please keep him and all involved in this matter in your prayers.”
Asked for comment on Hoatson’s vigil, the diocese said in a statement that it "recognizes how difficult this week has been for the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish since learning that their pastor has been placed on leave.
"The announcement made at last weekend’s Masses likely elicited a range of emotions and raised many questions. However, given that there is an ongoing investigation, the Diocese is not able to share any additional information at this time."
Bob Sirois, who identified himself as a supporter of the pastor, watched part of Hoatson’s vigil from the sidewalk, and was critical of news coverage of Thibault’s suspension.
“You never come out and say we had a few calls that say we like the guy,” Sirois told a Sun Chronicle reporter. “He’s done a lot for this town and this church and he’s being hung out to dry. This guy is under a microscope.”
