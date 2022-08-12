NORTH ATTLEBORO -- It was a somewhat lonely vigil Friday morning for Robert Hoatson.

Hoatson, a New Jersey-based advocate for those abused by Catholic clergy, waved to occasional drivers on Richards Avenue in front of St. Mary’s-Sacred Heart School and debated with a few passersby as he called for the Fall River Diocese and Bishop Edgar Da Cunha to disclose more information about allegations against a local pastor, the Rev. Rodney Thibault.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews​