Pencil And Test
Buy Now

Advocates are informing parents about how to opt out of MCAS.

 file photo

When Ricardo Rosa isn’t teaching educational leadership and policy studies at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, he’s instructing parents how to opt their children out of the MCAS.

The part-time lecturer is a member of Citizens for Public Schools, a nonproft organization trying to abolish standardized testing in Massachusetts.

Jusneel Mahal is a reporter with the Boston University Statehouse Program.