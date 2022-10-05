ATTLEBORO — A public hearing concerning Mayor Paul Heroux’s request to ban the sale of animals by pet stores brought out a number of animal advocates to back the proposal.
The hearing was held before the city council Tuesday night and no one spoke against the proposed ordinance.
The council also received a number of letters backing it.
Under the ordinance, the sale of a dog, cat, guinea pig or rabbit by a pet store would be banned in Attleboro.
A store could provide room where animals up for adoption by local shelters could be displayed, but could not have any financial interest in the adoption.
Any shop found in violation of the ordinance would be subject to a fine of $300.
Melissa McIsaac, district leader at the Humane Society, spoke specifically about the adoption of guinea pigs, which are considered “high maintenance” pets.
McIsaac, who has two guinea pigs, said many people buy them and then give them up quickly.
“I’m OK with taking on all their needs,” she said. “However, not all guinea pigs are this lucky. Many are surrendered in droves with the blink of an eye when they become too much work ...”
Many pet shops don’t inform a customer how much work it takes to care for a guinea pig, she said.
“This is not fair to the guinea pigs, the workers who are caring for them and the expense of housing a large bulk of guinea pigs,” she said of those surrendered to shelters.
Kara Holmquist, director of advocacy for the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, also endorsed the measure.
“This ordinance would not prevent pet shops from operating,” she said. “It would ensure that they operate under a humane business model.”
“The reasons so many jurisdictions have passed measures like this is due to the fact that animals sold in pet shops almost always come from inhumane, large-scale, out-of-state breeding facilities and brokers,” Holmquist said.
She said licensed breeders can legally keep dogs in “cramped, stacked, wire cages only six inches larger than their bodies their entire lives, denying them socialization, exercise and basic veterinary care.”
Also speaking in favor of the ordinance was Allison Blanck, director of advocacy for the Animal Rescue League of Boston, and Stephanie Harris, senior legislative affairs manager for the Animal Defense Fund.
Local advocate Kim Penque, president of the Friends of Attleboro Animal Shelter, endorsed the measure as well.
The more animals kept out of shelters the better, she said.
“We work hard for our animals so they never have to see the inside of a shelter again,” Penque said. “We have to be their voice.”
Attleboro resident Linda Karaberis backed the measure in a letter sent to the council.
She said 10 Massachusetts communities have already approved similar ordinances.
“Where there is profit and animals, profit will take precedence …” she wrote. “A lot these puppies are sick when they are sold with little or no recourse for the buyer.”
“There is also a problem with rabbits and guinea pigs being sold at these stores,” she said. “A lot of them end up in shelters or being dumped in the wild where they cannot survive.”
The proposed ordinance was referred to the ordinance committee, chaired by Cathleen DeSimone, for discussion.
