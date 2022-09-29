SEEKONK — A controversial 240-unit affordable housing project has been approved by the zoning board of appeals.
The board recently voted 5-0 for the development following numerous public hearings stretching over the past year that wrapped up at the end of July.
The project encompasses seven buildings that would be built on nearly 17 acres of the former Showcase Cinemas site at 800 Fall River Ave. (Route 114A), adjacent to the 405-unit Greenbrier Village apartment complex.
Greenbrier Village II will consist of 60 affordable units, a number that allowed the project to qualify under the state 40B law, which enables affordable housing to supersede local zoning.
Zoning boards handle such comprehensive permit applications instead of planning boards and have little leeway to reject the developments.
Among the conditions imposed by the ZBA to address concerns of abutters are the existing gates for Greenbrier Village must be in working order and closed prior to the issuance of a building permit, and must remain in working order throughout the life of the project.
Also, prior to the issuance of a building permit for the fifth, sixth and seventh buildings, the applicant must have installed all proposed traffic mitigation, including the reconfiguration of the intersection and a traffic signal on Fall River Avenue.
The property is zoned residential.
Just over 700 residents at a town meeting in February 2019 soundly rejected a request from property owner/developer Charles Tapalian to rezone part of the cinema site for multi-unit housing. The cinemas closed in 2010.
A total of 102 town houses were proposed until Tapalian announced just before the town meeting that he was dropping the condo plans and intended to build 240 apartments.
Weeks before the meeting, Tapalian offered a $500 rental voucher to any tenant of Greenbrier who attended the town meeting, an offer that was later rescinded.