ATTLEBORO -- The city's re-entry program, designed to help convicts from the Bristol County House of Correction ease their way back into society, was detailed Friday to a group of professionals from Africa who are part of a program run at Bridgewater State University.

Approximately 30 young men and women taking part in the Nelson Mandela Washington Fellows Program -- all from various parts of  Africa, including Nigeria and Zambia -- came to learn how they can bring elements of the reentry program back to their home countries.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.