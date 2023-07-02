ATTLEBORO -- The city's re-entry program, designed to help convicts from the Bristol County House of Correction ease their way back into society, was detailed Friday to a group of professionals from Africa who are part of a program run at Bridgewater State University.
Approximately 30 young men and women taking part in the Nelson Mandela Washington Fellows Program -- all from various parts of Africa, including Nigeria and Zambia -- came to learn how they can bring elements of the reentry program back to their home countries.
The re-entry program is run by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Attleboro and has helped approximately 2,000 inmates in its seven years of existence.
It's headquartered in the former Richardson School at 95 Pine St. where the event was held.
The two leaders for the past seven years have been the husband and wife team of Peter Kortright and Diana Reeves.
State Sen. Paul Feeney was the primary speaker.
Feeney, D-Foxboro, said classes, which are given at the county jail, which focus on asking inmates where they are going to live, what jobs they will seek and how they will feed themselves. Planning the future is key, he said.
Without the program, Feeney said, inmates are released with no idea what they are going to do.
“This program fills that gap,” he said.
And Feeney said listening to the stories of the inmates helps establish policy.
Keeping the inmates from going back to jail is key, Feeney said.
“We must be mindful that our communities are kept safe when we stop recidivism,” Feeney said. “It’s not easy. It’s a struggle.”
Feeney was presented with an award for his help with the program.
It was metal statue depicting one hand holding on to the bars of a jail cell and the other reaching through the bars for help.
Kortright and Reeves said they are going to be stepping back from running the program. But they have others who will be taking their place. Those people include Sean Costello, Dan Joyce and Mary Torres, who are already involved in the program.
