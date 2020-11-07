As the polls closed Tuesday night, Gregory Ilkowitz was just hoping for a decisive answer — one way or the other — that would put the 2020 presidential election behind him.
That answer didn’t come right away, and America is still awaiting the final counts that will declare a winner once and for all, both sides clinging to hope and confidence for their preferred candidate.
But when that decision finally comes there will be a new political point to consider: After such a tense and polarized election that, quite literally, divided the country in two, how do we move forward as one nation from here? Or is the damage too far done?
For Ilkowitz, that path forward starts by cleansing the weight of politics from the focus of everyday Americans.
“Up until (Donald) Trump was in office, the president was just the president,” the 57-year-old Attleboro man said. “It didn’t affect my everyday life, but now it does.”
On Thursday three customers who stopped by his duct cleaning business offered the election news as small talk. Social media is the worst culprit, with a constant indignant back and forth centered around political beliefs.
But that’s not the way Ilkowitz was raised to view politics.
When he was about 25, Ilkowitz remembers his father telling him that “back in the day,” nobody knew who was Democrat or Republican. He doesn’t even think his mother and father knew who the other one voted for. It was a private matter, and once you did your civil duty of voting, that was it. If your candidate lost overnight, you didn’t lose sleep over it.
Today, he said, people just can’t let it go.
“My wife was saying, and I agree, it’s going to be bad either way,” Ilkowitz said Tuesday as early numbers came in. “It’s put people against each other when we shouldn’t be.”
In his opinion, Americans need to reshift their priorities in order to move forward.
“I see all of the anger, and I just think people have to have a break from it,” he said Thursday. “We need a break from social media and the news and the commentary from the news. I don’t know how else people are going to get over it.
“We have to start to put politics at the bottom of the list, and put our friends and families and personal lives as our priority, instead of keeping politics as No. 1.”
Ilkowitz said when he avoids political chatter, he’s calmer and happier. On Wednesday he joined his in-laws for dinner and realized, upon leaving, that politics wasn’t mentioned once. It was a delightful change of pace.
He said the divide comes mostly from a lack of listening to the other side with respect.
“It’s almost like you just need to stop talking about politics,” he said. “I saw something that said, ‘You don’t want to hear my opinion, you want to hear your opinion coming out of my mouth.’
“I don’t know how we get through it. Maybe it’s one person at a time saying, ‘Let’s accept things the way it is and talk about something else.’”
But compromise is a lesson he’s learned well over 25 years of marriage. And it’s one he thinks the government could give more practice, especially considering the popular vote was split pretty evenly between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Whichever way the election falls, one side will still have lost.
Ilkowitz said it’s tough enough to compromise with someone you get along with, like his wife, let alone an opponent – but you have to work at it to find a “happy medium” for everyone involved.
He’s worried that won’t happen if Trump is again reelected.
Ilkowitz voted for the president, favoring his economic practices over his personality, but in recent days as the count lingers and inflames both sides, he’s wondering if the president could ever pull the country together again.
“I think he divides the country in the way he expresses himself,” he said.
He instead took solace from Biden’s promise to be a president for “all Americans,” not just the ones who voted for him. Ilkowitz will wait for proof, but the remarks were at least presidential. Unifying.
But as for him, his way forward starts by practicing what he preaches.
He’s tried to tune out the election returns and get back to a life without politics.
“At some point, you’ve got to say enough is enough,” he said. “We’re not focusing on the things we should be focusing on. It’s exhausting.”
Finding a way to normalize
Gail Sahar, a psychology professor at Wheaton College, sees that day coming – although not immediately. Tense emotions from the election need a chance to simmer first.
But then, Sahar said, America will find a way to normalize again.
It has before after periods of unrest, from protests against the Vietnam War to marches decrying Trump’s election four years ago. Eventually life settles down.
“Although the country is more polarized now than it typically is, I also think it’s exaggerated because the press focuses on it,” she said. “Half of our country doesn’t even vote. A lot of Americans don’t pay attention to politics. A unified America is not as far reaching as some may imagine.”
But it has to start with people wanting it.
The election and polarization of Democrats against Republicans has divided even close family and friends who can’t reconcile their different ideologies.
But Sahar suggests Americans need to really focus on listening without judgement and practicing empathy to remember that differences exist, but don’t always need to be a deal-breaker.
“A lot of times we ask questions but we don’t want to hear the answer because we’ve already made up our minds,” she said.
Still, that pill is harder to swallow by individuals who feel condemned by the other side. Often marginalized groups like people of color, members of the LGBTQ community and women have felt personally attacked by Trump and his supporters.
How do you reconcile that with forgiveness and healing?
Sahar said it’s hard, especially when the other group doesn’t see themselves as doing any wrong.
“A candidate can have a position you agree with, even if you don’t agree with all of their biases,” she said. “But that is a tough thing for people to accept, especially in a group that feels targeted.
“I think the answer is accepting that people see things in multifaceted ways, and knowing all we can do is try to listen and empathize with that person. All we can do is treat each other as human beings. People have to want to try.”
Listening to diversified voicesAshley Stewart, a 29-year-old Attleboro activist, tried that in efforts to bring diversified voices together to discuss concerns and solutions in the heat of several Black Lives Matter protests this summer.
When it comes to the presidential election, she hopes to see that push toward compromise at the national level.
“Once someone wins, I hope we can all just be adults and respect the outcome,” she said. “If we cannot simply respect one another after the winner is announced, when will it end? Who says Democrats and Republicans can’t work hand in hand? If that happens, maybe it will have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the country to come to a common ground.”
Still, Stewart said America can’t break the “ugly cycle” it’s in without a focus on ensuring equality for all of its citizens.
And Judy Limpus Heath agrees a path forward starts at the top.
“I think it will have a lot to do with how the winning side approaches it,” the 56-year-old North Attleboro woman said. “Rather than celebrating and rubbing salt in the wound, I’d like to see someone say, ‘This is what we have and we need to move past it.’”
But it’s individual, too.
Heath said she has lost friends over this election. Her sister is a Trump supporter, while Heath favors Biden.
“But rather than calling her and saying, ‘My guy won!’ I’m not discussing politics with her,” she said. “It’s important that we preserve our relationship.”
She wants to rid political discussions of personal attacks.
“So many people on either side, when they see this person likes this particular policy, that makes you a racist or a ‘libtard,’” Heath said. “It’s ridiculous. If you have a point to make, make your point without being degrading to another person.
“We’ve never had an election so ugly. It’s going to take us time to heal as a country.”
Her anxiety before the election was so bad that Heath did a three-day media “blackout” to avoid continual panic attacks. Her anxiety has returned as she awaits the final results, but she’s hopeful the country can start working together again if people focus less on themselves and more on how they can help lift others up.
“That’s what our country was based on: Compromise,” she said. “I think the ball is in everyone’s court. People need to make decisions to make the country a better place, and you’re not going to do that by digging your heels into the ground. So many people are more concerned with being right than being kind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.