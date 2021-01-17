In the wake of a tumultuous year, the Rev. Robin Woods-Barrant is thinking of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
It shouldn’t be any surprise: Monday marks the annual celebration of King’s birthday to honor his dreams of equality and peace.
But this year it seems more urgent, and holds more meaning.
On one hand, Black Lives Matter protests this summer evoked the imagery and spirit of the Civil Rights Movement for many, King at its forefront, and left Woods-Barrant feeling perhaps there are enough people committed to furthering his mission.
On the other, after an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Capitol building this month, the pastor of the John Wesley AME Zion Church in North Attleboro said there is no better time to remember what King stood for: Bettering both man and the nation as a whole, and extracting good from people over evil.
“We haven’t learned the lesson we should have learned from a man like Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” she said. “He was a man who saw the nation not as what it was, but for what it could be.
“I thought the Black Lives Matter protests spoke to that reality and was a continuation of that legacy. It was an understanding that this nation is not where it should be, but using societal protest we can show where it could be. On Jan. 6, it was as if people forgot. That is tragic. It’s heartbreaking.”
Woods-Barrant said the Capitol siege, where pro-Trump protesters ransacked legislative offices and chambers and forced an evacuation of Congress during the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden, was an act of bullies following other bullies.
“Dr. King was always concerned about extracting from people their best instead of their worst,” she said. “The leaders of the Jan. 6 insurrection were about extracting from people their worst.”
She wasn’t necessarily surprised. For her, it was an example of an unfortunate truth: Those who benefit from wrongdoing are often silent in its presence. She compared that to people who tolerated and accepted President Donald Trump’s egregious sexist and racist commentary because they favored his economic policies.
“People are better than that,” she said. “We should be better than that.”
It was a lesson King stood by fervently. In one of his most famous speeches he said, “The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.”
“That’s why 50-plus years after his assassination, we still honor this man,” Woods-Barrant said. “Because of how he lived his life. Was he perfect? No. But he saw the moral imperative to be better and do better.”
She was hurt by the Jan. 6 attack, but found light again in what came after: A strong condemnation of those actions across party lines, and a bipartisan impeachment of Trump.
“If ever there was a time for us to come together and honor a man like Martin Luther King Jr., we must now,” she said. “If anything, it showed us a need to come together and celebrate a man who dedicated his life to a non-violent response to violence. That’s how we ensure the bullies don’t win.”
On the contrary, this summer, she said Black Lives Matter protests kept the spirit of King and the Civil Rights Movement alive and well.
“I was heartened to see another generation feel the power of coming together,” she said.
And as long as there are enough people who remember to envision what this nation could be, it continues his legacy.
“Unfortunately that comes with both positive and negative options,” she said. “My prayer is that the people who continue to do that positively, outweigh the negative ones. As long as that happens, we’ll have a place for the celebration of the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”
For the Rev. Jewel Hardmon of the Fruit of the Spirit Mission Church in Attleboro, the events at the Capitol felt like an example of how dishonesty promotes division.
When Hardmon thinks of the several killings of Black individuals this summer that ignited weeks-long Black Lives Matter protests, and what happened at the Capitol this month, she thinks of her past and what her ancestors had to endure.
“It’s hard to talk about,” she said. “When I see that, it brings back memories of how my ancestors were treated. It made me realize how my ancestors were slaves for so long.
“When you look back at history, even George Washington had slaves. He knew it was wrong, but he didn’t do anything about it. It’s so sad that people can be persuaded that their life values mean nothing.
“At the Capitol, it didn’t matter what color they were. All they were angry at was they wanted their president to remain president. They came in there ready to fight and kill, and put their wants and beliefs above what is right.”
At the same time, Hardmon — and many others across the country — saw contradictions in how the protesters at the siege were treated compared to Black Lives Matter protesters this summer. While some Black Lives Matter protests turned destructive, the majority of them were peaceful, yet were still met by violent resistance from military and police in riot gear.
At the Capitol this month, some police officers allowed siege participants to walk through and even took pictures with them.
“It felt like just the fact that they were white made it OK,” Hardmon said. “If it had been Black people, they would’ve been arrested or shot. It never would have been allowed to escalate like it did.”
President-elect Joe Biden made a similar comparison in some of his first remarks after the attack.
“No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn’t have been treated very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol,” he said. “We all know that’s true. And it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable. The American people saw it in plain view.”
At the same time, Hardmon was heartened by the spirit at the Black Lives Matter protests this summer, seeing it as a symbolic passing of the torch to younger generations who will continue to fight King’s fight.
“It’s about time,” she said.
Hardmon said when she thinks of King’s messages of love and acceptance, she finds hope.
“He wanted us to realize we all had something to give,” she said. “We need to learn how to accept one another. I thought we were trying to get there.
“It feels like we’re back 100 years sometimes. It hurts to see people taking lives and hurting people. But at the same time, I always have hope. This will make us stronger and better. I’m just hoping that America wakes up and sees the reality: We have to learn to love.”
Hardmon is also part of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro, which will host its annual King-day event virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event will air on local cable stations and Facebook at 1 p.m Monday.
