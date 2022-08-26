MANSFIELD — An internal investigation into the alleged workplace misconduct by embattled Police Chief Ron Sellon has determined he is unfit to serve.
In a statement made Friday, Mansfield Labor Counsel Daniel C. Brown said the town will now begin the “process of dealing” with his employment status.
Sellon, a police officer for 26 years and chief since 2013, was suspended with pay in October 2021. Any potential discipline would go before the Civil Service Commission, according to his contract.
The documents the town released Friday were made public only because The Sun Chronicle filed a Freedom of Information Act request. Until then, and since the initial Sun Chronicle FOIA request in June, town officials had refused to reveal anything about the investigation. The town twice denied the newspaper the information, forcing the newspaper to appeal the request to the Secretary of State’s office.
Sellon has not been at work since June 2021. His suspension, according to documents released Friday, came shortly after Deputy Police Chief Michael Ellsworth and other command staff and civilian employees complained about his alleged angry outbursts and demeaning treatment of some officers and civilian employees.
The town also released a video taken from a doorbell camera it says depicts Sellon in an angry, expletive-laden tirade, yelling loudly after arriving home the night of the May 10 town election.
In the video, the town says Sellon called Select Board Chairman Mark Trowbridge, who won re-election that night, an “(expletive) piece of garbage.”
“(Expletive) all of them,” Sellon allegedly yells.
He also allegedly calls Town Manager Kevin Dumas, who hired private investigators to look into Sellon’s alleged misconduct at the police department, a “piece of (expletive).”
Detectives investigated the video and identified Sellon’s voice and SUV.
A redacted police report dated June 7, which the town released, says Trowbridge became aware of the video that day and Ellsworth directed detectives to investigate possible threats they say were heard in the video.
In the video, Sellon can allegedly be heard yelling, “You know what (expletive) them. I’m going to haunt them and their (expletive) children.”
According to the report, the person who told Trowbridge about the video interpreted the statement to say “hunt them” and their children.
According to a report by Matthews & Matthews LLC, the private firm hired by the town to investigate Sellon, Dumas says the surveillance video was presented to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office for any potential criminal charges but the office declined to seek criminal charges in the matter.
When reached Friday, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office told The Sun Chronicle the office could not confirm that.
The town initially denied the records request but the newspaper appealed to the state. The state ordered the release of the information but allowed the town to redact medical and other privileged information allowed under the law.
“The Matthews’ investigation revealed many instances of extremely inappropriate workplace behavior by Chief Sellon,” Brown, the town’s labor attorney, said.
The alleged behavior included fits of rage, continual profanity-laced text messages and screaming outbursts directed at subordinates according to Brown, in addition to threats to suspend and fire employees.
Brown also referred to conclusions by the investigators that Sellon damaged a wall at the old police station on West Main Street by slamming a door during a heated argument with a detective in 2015.
The alleged argument continued in a hallway and was overheard by officers in roll call, according to the investigators’ report.
At the time, complaints from command staff and civilian employees about Sellon’s behavior were brought to the attention of town officials, whose names are redacted, and the officers said they assumed action would be taken, according to the report.
In one instance, a civilian employee complained about Sellon creating a hostile work environment but the police chief was cleared. The employee left the department and was given an undisclosed severance package, according to the report.
“The behavior that was endured by police department personnel was unacceptable,” Brown said.
When reached for comment, Sellon released a statement through his lawyer in which he said he is the victim of a smear campaign and slander by the town manager because he would not help Dumas and “take care of” Dumas’s drunken driving arrest in Provincetown in November 2019.
The police chief said Dumas called him from the Provincetown Police Department cell.
“I refused to help him, believing it would have been unethical to do so,” Sellon said,
Afterward, Sellon said Dumas “pressured” him to drive him to his court arraignment “thinking it would help his case.” He said he was concerned for his job, took a personal day off and drove Dumas in his personal car.
“Since that incident, I have been targeted by the town manager in retaliation for not helping him make his OUI go away,” Sellon said.
When asked to respond, Dumas denied that he asked Sellon to help him and said the “false accusations are clearly an attempt to distract attention from the investigation into his egregious misconduct.”
Dumas said he made the Mansfield Select Board aware of his arrest immediately and took “full responsibility for my conduct.” He said he called Sellon, who he considered a friend, to recommend an attorney.
“I did nothing more than ask a colleague and friend for a referral and a ride. To be clear, I never asked Chief Sellon to ‘intervene’ in my arrest or in the judicial proceedings,” Dumas said.
He said his arrest was three years ago and the complaints regarding Sellon were brought to his attention in June 2021.
“Simply put, there was no connection, and to suggest otherwise is ridiculous,” Dumas said.
The drunken driving charge against Dumas was reduced to driving to endanger and the case was continued without a finding for one year with a $900 fine, according to court records.
Explaining his behavior in the video, Sellon said the emotional and physical stress over the past year “has significantly affected both his physical and emotional health.”
“These stressors unfortunately led to an emotional response that happened at my home in May that was captured by a neighbor’s video doorbell,” Sellon said, adding that he has been on forced leave without any indication of his future with the department.
“I vented my anger with a raised voice and unpleasant words. I did so believing I was in the privacy of my own home. While I regret that this moment of weakness has been exposed for the public to see, it is not a reflection of my character or my commitment to the department and the town,” Sellon said.
Sellon said he was “heartbroken” by the town’s statement Friday.
“For nearly a decade, I have served Mansfield as the chief of police without incident. I love my job,” Sellon said.
In regards to the town’s investigation, Sellon said he requested the town conduct a thorough and unbiased management assessment of the police department a year ago and his request was turned down.
“They declined and instead placed me on administrative leave in order to investigate the grievances of three or four people in the department,” Sellon said.
When the report of that investigation was made available in May, Sellon said he was “dismayed” that investigators only spoke with five police department employees despite having access to at least 50 more.
“I cannot agree with the investigation’s findings, as I believe the process and results were unacceptably flawed,” Sellon said, adding that he has never had a complaint lodged against him in nine years as chief.
He said he was confident that a full and accurate depiction of his performance would reveal he has the support of the majority of the department and does not bully or harass anyone.
Sellon said he loves being the police chief and remains as committed as ever to the residents of Mansfield and to the Police Department.
“While I maintain that I have been and continue to be fit to lead the Police Department, I am committed to working with the town to address concerns so that I may return to my role and help lead the Department forwards. That is what the Town of Mansfield deserves,” Sellon said.
The town counsel said the town has done its best to maintain the integrity of the investigative process and the privacy of all involved in this matter.
“However, at a certain point, it is appropriate to inform the citizens of Mansfield what the investigation has revealed. This is especially true given the fact that Chief Sellon chose to publicly comment on the matter, denying that any of his behavior amounted to misconduct and declaring that he is fit to serve as the Mansfield chief of police,” Brown said.
There would be further updates to the town, Brown said, “to the extent significant developments occur which can be shared publicly.”