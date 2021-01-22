NORTON — After sitting vacant for several years, the site of a former bank on Route 123 in the center of town is set to be developed into a Cumberland Farms gas station and convenience store.
Planning board members this week voted 6 to 1 for the project, which they had narrowly opposed in the spring of 2019.
The applicant, Cumberland Farms, appealed to land court in Bristol County Superior Court, which sent the proposal back to the planning board for reconsideration.
At a virtual public hearing that dragged on for a few hours, “there were people in attendance who were in support and opposition,” said Paul DiGiuseppe, director of planning and economic development for the town.
Some board members had previously sided with neighbors of the site at 60 West Main St., many of whom live on Seminary Way, but most of those concerns have since been alleviated.
The parcel is across from CVS and a hardware store, and while zoned for the planned use, the development required a special permit from the planning board.
“The remand order did not place any restrictions on the board’s ability to make decisions,” DiGiuseppe said. “While the board voted to approve the remanded application, they have not yet finalized the conditions.”
Planning board members this past week discussed conditions involving the applicant paying for a crossing guard at nearby Yelle Elementary School; a police detail to help with traffic during school pickup and drop-off; not having fuel delivery trucks during peak times for pickup and drop-off for the schools; and looking into improvements to the existing crosswalk at Yelle School. Also, a sign is expected to be scaled down in size.
The planning board will address the conditions further and is expected to vote on them at their Feb. 2 meeting.
Property owner David Cohen, who is leasing the site to Cumberland Farms, said he and the tenant can live with the proposed conditions, calling them reasonable.
The applicant also agreed that video ad monitors on fuel pumps will be turned off at 9:30 p.m. and parking lot lights will be dimmed after 9 p.m.
“One of the abutters did voice some concerns but through landscaping and fencing her concerns will be satisfied,” Cohen said. “Cumberland Farms listened to the neighbors. They want to be good neighbors.”
For Cohen, a town resident who runs a local real estate business, GAC Development, it has been a long and frustrating few years.
“Relieved is not the word; it was a battle,” said Cohen, who purchased the property six years ago from Bank of America. It had a branch there that was torn down. “I thought it would be a no-brainer, a home run” to get it developed, he said.
Plans for a Panera Bread, however, were opposed by neighbors, who worried about noise from a drive-up speaker system among other concerns.
“They walked,” Cohen said of Panera. “A couple of mom-and-pop places were interested but the economics didn’t work out.”
Two years ago, Cumberland Farms reached out and town meeting approved zoning changes that made it easier to install underground fuel tanks.
“This is going to be one of their nicest” Cumberland Farms, Cohen said, noting the planning board is requiring a brick facade. “They want to start as soon as possible and have it open by the middle to end of summer.”
The development will bring much-needed tax revenue and jobs, Cohen noted, adding from seven to eight full-time jobs and 10 part-time are expected.
“I’m looking forward to helping the town out,” said Cohen, who has two children in local schools.
The rejection of the plans in 2019 had led supporters to contend the town was perpetuating an anti-business perception at the expense of residential taxpayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.