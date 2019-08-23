PLAINVILLE — Hilary Hahn knows the dangers of driving on a treacherous stretch of Route 1 all too well.
Her husband Aaron was killed two years ago next month in Plainville when a car darted out from George Street and in front of his motorcycle.
The couple were celebrating their first wedding anniversary that night.
Hahn, 37, was driving a short distance behind her husband at the time. They were on their way home to Sharon after an anniversary dinner in North Attleboro, but they got separated when she stopped for a traffic light at Route 106.
She did not witness the accident.
“I missed it by about 60 seconds,” she recalled in an interview with The Sun Chronicle this week.
After the accident, some residents started a petition and got the state to install delineaters, or dividers, that prevent motorists from cutting across the four-lane highway at George Street.
Earlier in the day of the fatal crash, Aaron Hahn was home installing security cameras and was running behind schedule. He decided to meet his wife at the restaurant.
“It was a nice day. He was on his motorcycle throughout the day,” she said.
Hahn was reminded of the horrific accident recently when she saw a Facebook post by Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath. The post followed a head-on crash on Aug. 4 on Route 1 in his town, near Hawes Street, that seriously injured a 6-year-old girl and three adults.
Citing past fatalities — including a pedestrian killed while running across the highway — and other serious crashes, McGrath called out for the state to install Jersey barriers or other dividers between Thurston Street at the Plainville line to Madison Street.
Hahn felt compelled to add her support.
“I’d like to see it divided all the way,” she said as she stood near the spot where her husband lost his life, about two miles south in Plainville. A cross on a utility pole faces the accident scene.
Hahn now drives Route 1 from Sharon to North Attleboro to commute to work. She says she cringes as she passes Dunkin’ Donuts because of the cars that cross the southbound lanes to go north on the undivided section of the highway.
Hahn agrees with McGrath that the explosion of commercial, housing and retail development development in the area has made the highway more dangerous.
Last week, McGrath and others met with state Department of Transportation officials about safety issues on Route 1.
After the meeting, MassDOT spokeswoman Judith Reardon Riley said in a prepared statement that the department is investigating the issues and suggestions raised at the meeting.
“It was agreed that once this analysis was completed MassDOT will again meet with the town to discuss the findings and any additional measures to be taken,” Riley said.
McGrath fears more accidents and tragedies will occur as more development happens without safety improvements.
Hahn agrees.
“I don’t want anyone else to experience what happen to me. Even if it’s not a fatality, you don’t want someone else’s life impacted,” she said.
