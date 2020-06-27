After nearly a month of Black Lives Matter rallies nationwide, locals discuss what moves them to act

The first local protest popped up May 24 in Foxboro.
A few days later, what was supposed to be a small showing of four teenage friends in North Attleboro grew to a crowd of about 100 people on the town common, all chanting in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests that soon engulfed the nation.
By the following week, there were protests in nearly every area town, including Mansfield, Attleboro, Norton, Seekonk and Norfolk. Last week, the city held its first celebration of Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the freeing of Texas slaves two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
And, nearly a month later, more protests are still to come. On Sunday, activists in North Attleboro will hold a vigil for people of color lost to police brutality.
Local organizers and protesters told us their goal is to create visibility for a problem often denied and pushed under the rug.
They want people to first recognize that institutional racism and systemic inequalities still exist, and then they want people to do their part in fixing that.
Some said their activism has been lifelong, generational, within their blood. Others said they felt a need to act and, with their privilege, stand beside the movement.
Nearly all of them said it was time for something to change.
This is why they protest.
Hasib Thomas, 47, Mansfield
Activism for Hasib Thomas is part of a family legacy.
His parents helped establish the METCO program that buses inner-city kids to schools in the suburbs. His aunt spearheaded an alcohol rehabilitation program for women in Massachusetts. His sisters own the National Black Doll Museum in Mansfield. And Thomas himself has worked with under-privileged youth for nearly 22 years.
It’s in their family history, alongside experiences of racism that Thomas said only makes it more necessary to protest alongside the Black Lives Matter movement — to push for progress for the next generation.
“My dad was born in 1922, and I’m the youngest of 11 siblings,” the 47-year-old Mansfield resident said. “He’s seen the world change. This is stuff he talked to us about growing up.”
From that, Thomas has seen how racism has morphed over the last century. During his father’s time, Black people were lynched and subject to Jim Crow laws. Thomas grew up immediately after the Civil Rights movement, but said racism still came in the form of racial profiling.
After moving to Mansfield in 1997, Thomas said police ran his license plate upwards of 30 times in two years and would follow him home at night.
It’s those things that make him worry about future generations.
“The world is a little different for them, but it’s still scary,” he said. “For me, it’s knowing what I went through, and about what (my kids) could go through and what my grandkids could go through.”
But Thomas said he thinks recent protests that blossomed over social media and coincided with a pandemic that allowed people time to reflect might make a difference. He called the recent protests a “modern day Civil Rights movement.”
“This is not just happening in Boston or Atlanta or Minnesota or Missouri,” he said. “This is a worldwide thing we’re waking up to. And it’s not just Black and brown individuals that are aware anymore — this is giving everyone a voice to talk about this.
“We need a lot of dialogue to come up with some solutions. But it’s not going to go away. I don’t think this will stop anytime soon. I think it’s only going to get worse if no change comes from this.”
Jae Grenier, 19, Attleboro
Jae Grenier spent the last few weeks thinking about the Stonewall Riots of 1969.
June is Pride Month, with Sunday marking the 51st anniversary of the six-day protest that followed a police raid of a popular gay bar in New York City and became a pivotal moment in the gay liberation movement.
But as he celebrates Pride and protests alongside the Black Lives Matter movement, Grenier found himself considering the Stonewall Riots in a new light.
“I saw crossover between the Black community and the LGBTQ community, and just this feeling of being misunderstood,” the 19-year-old Attleboro resident said. “Through all cases of oppression and discrimination, I think it’s from a lack to care to listen from the outside.”
Grenier said he protests because it was protests and riots that led to his rights in the LGBTQ community as well.
Several Black Lives Matter events took criticism this month after some turned combative and destructive, but Grenier said the Stonewall Riots were misunderstood at first, too.
“During that time, everyone was scared. People didn’t understand it,” he said. “A lot of us are frustrated — the information is out there, but we still allow (racism) to happen. I think the riots just show the deep message of it all.
“Through the pattern of history, we should stay optimistic,” he added. “The Stonewall Riots seemed crazy back then, but now we’re able to have Pride parades freely. Now we’re able to wave our flag proudly. That’s what I want for the Black community. I want them to be able to feel embraced and live without fear from an external force.
“I hope I get to see it through.”
Rose Meus, 19, Attleboro
Rose Meus avoided a Black Lives Matter protest in Boston.
Although many of her friends attended the late-May protest, the 19-year-old Attleboro resident said confrontations between protesters and police left her scared.
But she did see the value of the protest and wanted to do something to help.
So instead, Meus started a small fundraiser and was able to contribute about $200 to health supplies and bail funds for protesters at the Boston march.
Meus, a Georgia native, said the protests were important to create awareness and to dispel misconceptions that racism is only a problem in the south.
“A friend might see (George Floyd’s death) and say, ‘Oh, that’s a Minnesota thing,’ and that they’ve never seen racism here,” she said. “This is showing it’s not just there, it’s here, too.
“Though Boston says it’s more progressive, I’ve seen more racism in Boston than I did (in Georgia).”
And she said she hopes the protests bring to light a problem she’s considered nearly her entire life.
“As I’ve grown up, and especially since Trayvon Martin, I’ve pretty much seen a trend of Black people dying and their videos trending and, though there is concrete evidence that person was killed for unjust reasons, nine times out of 10 no one is charged with the crime,” she said.
“Even if you don’t know what’s going on, you’re going to see the protests somewhere. I hope these protests lead people into doing a little more research.”
Marissa Legay, 30, North Attleboro
Marissa Legay traveled to New York City last month and when she walked out of Penn Station, she walked directly into the Black Lives Matter protest that soon consumed Foley Square.
Legay said following George Floyd’s death, she was feeling misunderstood by the predominantly white community in which she lives. She started seeing people she worked with making disparaging comments on Facebook related to the movement and Floyd’s death.
So, when she walked into a protest of like-minded people, she joined.
“I thought — the people in front of me are mad at the same things I’m mad at, they’re sad at the same things I’m sad at, and they want the same justice I do,” the 30-year-old North Attleboro resident said. “It was hard to not be there.”
Legay said she grew up following her mother to rallies when she was as young as 6 ½ years old, and she considers protesting to be positive.
“I love community and seeing people caring more about each other, than about themselves,” she said. “I believe in educating people with compassion, and I think protesting and marching is a very compassionate way to get a message across.”
But it was an Attleboro protest this month that meant the most to her.
“I was surprised to see the event at Capron Park, but I’m really thankful that it happened. I needed that to happen,” she said. “I was feeling like I live in a town where they just don’t care.”
Legay attended the event with an “activism wagon” in tow.
She said she felt helpless in New York City, where she saw tear gas attacks that made people look as if they were “bleeding from their eyes” and aggression from police that “you only see in movies.”
Later, a local activism group helped her compile a wagon of PPE, water and pamphlets for protesters.
“This is my way of saying, I appreciate you showing up and I want to keep you safe,” she said.
Because, she said, to show up is to build momentum.
“I think with the protests, it’s forcing people to be aware and look back at their own past mistakes,” she said. “A lot of education will come from this. It’s all around us now.”
Beth Danesco, 46, Foxboro
When Beth Danesco heard a group of students were organizing a Black Lives Matter protest in Mansfield, she knew she wanted to be there.
The 46-year-old Foxboro resident joined a group from the National Black Doll Museum in Mansfield to show there were other people in the community passionate about continuing conversations around racism, but said it was most exciting to see students on the forefront of change.
“It was inspiring to see a lot of young, white kids caring about this, and about the horrible stuff they’re seeing in the news,” she said. “A lot of them probably have never thought about it, but now they’re coming of age and seeing it’s not right.”
Danesco said throughout her career in education she’s learned that it’s important to listen to young people and allow them to lead.
“You see how much potential kids have to create change and how dangerous it can be to see that they’re not being heard,” she said.
And she said mostly, she hopes the protests create a new level of civil engagement among students and reminds them to continue to be involved.
She said even small anti-racist actions, such as correcting another student who makes a racist comment in school, can make a big difference.
“Even I say racial things or actions every day and it’s frustrating, but it’s important to remember this is a work in progress,” she said.
Yvonne Brown, 78, Westboro with her daughter Crystal Brown-Battle, 42, and granddaughter Sydney Brown-Battle, 10, of Attleboro
When Sydney Brown-Battle arrived home from the Juneteenth celebration at Capron Park, her grandmother Yvonne Brown said she hurried into her room to place a new pin on one of her Black baby dolls. “Black Lives Matter,” it read.
What started as a family outing turned into an educational experience and a source of self-pride for the young girl, her mom and grandmother said.
Crystal Brown-Battle said she and her 10-year-old daughter have attended Black culture and history events together before, including President Barack Obama’s second inauguration and a handful of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Attleboro, but something about Juneteenth was different.
“I explained it to her in the past, but it’s not taught in school, so this was kind of able to reiterate it,” the 42-year-old Attleboro resident said. “What really stood out to me was the diversity of races and cultures there. When I saw a lot more children at the event, it made me feel good about bringing my daughter, too. She was able to witness Juneteenth. The protests are important, but at the same time it’s important that we celebrate Freedom Day.”
That day Sydney was able to celebrate with three generations of Black women from her family in tow and a few of her friends with their families also in attendance.
Yvonne, who has attended other Black Lives Matter protests, said she is most inspired by the number of young people taking up the charge.
“It’s exciting,” the 78-year-old Westboro resident said. “They seem very determined that this has been going on for too long. Change needs to happen now.”
Crystal said the protests mark a long history within her family and are also something her daughter will learn from as well.
“Even though I didn’t live through the Civil Rights movement, I know what my parents and grandparents have gone through, and I’ve experienced racism myself,” she said. “It will always exist. I want her to be prepared on how to handle it.”
But Yvonne said the Juneteenth event specifically helped create a sense of pride in her granddaughter, and a sense that she is part of something so much bigger than just herself.
“I think she was able to absorb some of it and see she was important. She wants to see what’s going on in the world. I hope it’s able to make a difference in her life,” she said.
Jocelyn Jackson, 18, North Attleboro
After the video of George Floyd’s death went viral, Jocelyn Jackson couldn’t get her mind straight.
The 18-year-old from North Attleboro said she was posting on social media but, living in a predominantly-white area, she didn’t feel like that was enough.
“I wanted there to be more visibility, especially in a community like this,” she said.
Jackson made plans with a few of her friends to stand downtown with homemade signs, hoping to show their support of the Black Lives Matter movement and bring a little awareness to their neighbors.
But soon their four-person protest grew to nearly 100. Jackson said on June 3 she watched some cars drive by the group, turn around, and park to join them.
“It showed me a little group of people can make a big difference,” she said.
On Sunday, she will lead a sit-in vigil at North Attleboro Middle School, where she has also invited local people of color to share their experiences related to the movement.
Jackson said the protests are about building visibility and inspiring others to take up action.
“For me, I know that I can use my privilege to do more than post on social media,” she said. “I’m hoping with more protests, our community will be more educated on the subject and more informed about inequality.”
And through other local protests, Jackson said she saw how people gathering has the potential to provoke change.
She pointed to a June 7 protest in Attleboro, where protesters disappointed that local police hadn’t turned out to learn from the event led an impromptu march to the station and called for Chief Kyle Heagney to address the crowd.
“I think it shows that when a community gets together — there’s strength in numbers,” Jackson said. “We do have the power to change society by peaceful protest, as long as people are willing to fight with us. As long as they show up.”
Chris and Julianne Cooper, 34 and 35, Taunton
When Chris and Julianne Cooper sat down to consider what their role in the Black Lives Matter movement would be, they were at a crossroads: Somehow they had to balance the passion of their 13-year-old, Taliya, who wanted to get involved in a protest, with the practicality and needs of their 2- and 4-year olds, Isaiah and Harrison, who would make it nearly impossible to do so.
They knew they wanted to do something with actual impact. So instead, the family started on a journey of education and mentorship within their own communities.
Julianne, 35, took to Facebook to start educating friends and family from her predominantly-white hometown of Pembroke.
“I found out a lot of people are a lot more anti-what’s happening and just want things to stay the same,” she said.
So she started conversations about often misunderstood topics, like the decision last week to remove images of Aunt Jemima from the pancake brand. Julianne posted an article that explained the history behind the image that portrayed a “happy slave” narrative and the “mammy” stereotype.
“People think it’s just pancake mix, but that’s not what it is,” she said. “I’m trying to be super factual and stay real and point to educational pieces.
“I’m trying to show what I experience and what my husband experiences, and what my kids can experience in the future — I hope with a personal angle, maybe people will try to understand a little more. I don’t claim to know everything, but education is the most important part of all of this.”
Her husband turned to mentorship.
Deep in the throes of a new real estate investing firm he launched mid-coronavirus, Chris, 34, started to consider how he could expand the personal development program he uses for employees to include young people of color.
The program focuses on goal-setting, finding a balance in life and teasing out actionable aspirations. He said inspiration for a new mentorship program came after considering how deep-rooted inequality really is, trickling down into financial literacy, education and family, and impacting people of color at a young age.
“We’re talking about these protests, but after change comes, what’s next?” he said.
“I hope we can help a lot of young people of color change their position and not let people dictate their lives for them, so you’re not becoming part of the system that naturally oppresses you or creates your fate.”
