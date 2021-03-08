NORTH ATTLEBORO — Last year the coronavirus pandemic canceled the annual town-wide spring cleanup, and after years of running the effort, Marsha Goldstein knows the litter around town has continued to accumulate in that time.
After all, she’s seen how much trash collects just from one year to the next — without a gap in between.
So as the pandemic begins to abate, Keep North Attleboro Beautiful and its volunteers are ready to get back to work with their eighth annual town-wide cleanup on May 1, from 9 a.m. to noon.
This year will see some minor changes, though.
For the first time, online registration for the event is required, with a March 26 deadline to accommodate the uncertainty of local T-shirt vendor inventories.
There will be no indoor events like in years past, including the set-up at the high school or pizza party to reward volunteers for their efforts.
“But that won’t stop us,” Goldstein said.
Instead, supplies will be distributed at Martin School through a contact-less drive-up system from 5 to 7 p.m. April 22 and 29. Volunteers will drive up to the school with a sign in their windshield showing their full name, and organizers will hand them a tote bag of supplies.
And on the day of the event, Goldstein hopes one thing will stay the same: Volunteers will leave with a sense of pride and accomplishment that they helped make their town a more beautiful place.
For more information or to register, visit www.keepnabeautiful.com.
