After pandemic-postponed celebrations, more local couples saying 'I Do' this year

Attleboro City Clerk Kate Jackson can’t wait to perform her first wedding.
There are a lot of people waiting.
“There are more and more people coming into city hall applying for marriage licenses,” Jackson said, adding that 154 have filed so far this year.
Jackson, who became city clerk in January, was recently formally sworn in as a justice of the peace, empowered to officiate at marriages, and plans to perform her first city hall ceremonies next week.
Because she’s been clerk for only six months, Jackson couldn’t readily compare the number of couples seeking licenses this year to years past, but her more experienced office staff told her, “It’s an uptick.”
The majority of those waiting, she said, want to be married by a JP in a ceremony with a minimum of fuss since they’ve postponed their unions for so long already — not for lack of commitment but because of the limits imposed by COVID-19.
“A lot of people have waited long enough so they just want to get married or could not get the date they wanted,” Jackson said. Dates got swallowed up quickly because so many people had postponed weddings during the pandemic, she said. Now they want to get the ceremony over and done and move on to a party with the people who matter.
They have a lot of company.
According to The Wedding Report, a company that tracks information on the various components in the $58 billion segment of the nation’s economy sometimes known as the wedding industry, 2022 will be a peak year for marital unions in the United States.
After plunging from 2.13 million weddings in 2018 and 2019 to a historic low of 1.27 million at the height of the pandemic in 2020, the report predicted nearly 2.5 million weddings for 2022, the most since 1984.
The report, compiled last year, based its numbers on responses from 2,229 consumers and 283 businesses.
“Most of the business responses came from those in the Photography, Planning, Venue, Entertainment, Attire, Florist, and Officiant segments,” the report said.
The Wedding Report also noted:
20% of 2021 weddings were rescheduled to 2022.
87% of couples say they are not having any issues finding what they need or want.
10% of couples are reporting higher prices prior to the pandemic.
5% of couples report it’s hard to find a venue for their date.
15% of couples say they are still cutting budgets by as much as 28%.
15% of couples say they are still cutting guest counts by as much as 27%.
Couples were planning on spending an average of $24,300 for a wedding in 2022, up from an average of $22,500 in 2021.
The report also forecast that 2023 should see about 2.24 million weddings and then a further slowdown as things return to a pre-pandemic level, which had been running from 2.1 million to 2.2 million nuptials a year between 2008 and 2019, with spending falling back to lower levels as well.
The Knot, an online wedding planning site, reported earlier this year that 75% of couples who got engaged in 2021 had already set a date for 2022. Summer and fall would continue to be the most popular seasons to get married with 65% of couples choosing to wed then, the site said. For the sixth year running, October is poised to be the most popular month to get married (17%) with October 22, 2022, as the busiest date.
Still taking precautions
Ninety-eight percent of those set to wed in 2022 are confident their wedding will take place as scheduled, the Knot says. While the new variants of COVID are a concern, couples feel confident that they can move forward with their wedding plans and 81% will implement at least one health or safety measure on their wedding day.
“Providing hand sanitizer is the most common (53%), followed by requiring staff to wear masks (40%). Sixteen percent of couples will require testing or for guests to be vaccinated (30%). The average guest size in 2022 is projected to return to pre-pandemic numbers at 129 (131 guests in 2019),” according to the report.
Not every local segment of the wedding industry has seen such a sharp uptick. The Rev. Rodney Thibault, pastor of the Transfiguration of Our Lord Parish in North Attleboro, has only one wedding booked for 2022 but six for 2023.
“I have had couples who were married civilly during the brunt of COVID and now they are having their marriages ‘blessed,’ or more correctly validated, in the church,” Thibault said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “When the lockdown ended, I did have a few weddings which were very subdued occasions but they were still joyous.”
Pastor David Meunier of Plainville Baptist Church also hasn’t seen a great surge.
“I haven’t noticed the difference,” the pastor wrote in an email.
Lakeview Pavillion, an event venue in Foxboro, suffered through the pandemic as much as any couple postponing their wedding plans.
Lakeview, which was rebuilt after a devastating fire in 2014 and was in the process of re-establishing itself as a wedding location, had to struggle through 2020 with the state’s often confusing rules on the reopening of public gathering spaces during the pandemic.
After rebuild, busier than ever
Patty McCarthy Serpis, manager at Lakeview, told The Sun Chronicle that year that since it didn’t have a tented facility to accommodate outdoor gatherings of 100, allowed under an early phase of the state’s reopening, Lakeview was held to a legal 25-person limit for indoor events. That was of little use to Lakeview, which in normal times can accommodate up to 500 guests.
Essentially, Lakeview lost most of the prime wedding seasons of spring along with summer and most of fall that year.
“We haven’t had a wedding since March 15,” McCarthy Serpis told a reporter in October 2020.
That’s changed for the better now.
“We have been super busy,” Michelle Ryder, marketing coordinator for Lakeview, said this week.
She said that they had anticipated 2020 being a big year, but 2022 is “just exploding.” And it’s not only weddings, she added, noting Lakeview is hosting up to eight events some weeks, including corporate functions. Just in May and June, Lakeview had scheduled 50 events.
“We do a lot of bridal showers,” she said.
“People are turning to weekday weddings,” Ryder said, not just due to the availability of traditional wedding sites but to the accompanying service providers as well, including photographers, florists and DJs.
And cost is a factor as well.
Ryder wouldn’t discuss specific prices, but noted that costs in general have increased. Some rental companies, for example, have upped their prices due to increased demand and those have to be passed on to Lakeview’s customers.
“Some outside costs are beyond our control,” she said.
But, Ryder said, Lakeview does what it can to keep clients happy. “We have eaten a lot of costs so our clients can have their day,” she said.
“We’ve had some people who had their wedding postponed three times,” Ryder said. They wanted to be able to have a wedding without having to limit the number of guests they could have at church or see their friends masked on the dance floor.
Waiting until it could be perfect
That was true for Sabrina Pavao, a school psychologist in Taunton, and Brendan Doherty, and account executive in Boston, who were married at St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro earlier this month.
“We wanted a wedding with no restrictions,” she said.
Pavao, now Sabrina Doherty, 30, grew up in Attleboro and graduated from Bishop Feehan High School.
“We got engaged in the summer of 2020,” she said. “We decided we wanted to get married in 2021 but we decided to play it safe and pushed back the date.”
That’s when they ran into problems. A lot of other couples had decided to play it safe, too.
They had hoped to have their day in Boston. But that was not to be.
“We couldn’t do anywhere in Boston,” she said. While the couple had their hearts set on a wedding by the sea, Newport was even worse. Between Boston and Newport, the price for the venue alone would have been between $45,000 and $70,000.
The solution, she discovered, was much closer to home.
“We decided on St. John’s. It was an easy choice and close by,” she said. It was also the church where she’d been baptized and confirmed. All they needed, she said, was a modest donation to the parish.
The reception at The Cape Club in Sharon that followed for some 100 family and friends was more affordable as well.
“The coordinators were very helpful. We were so happy we didn’t spend a ridiculous amount of money,” she said. The venue and the other vendors — decorations, florist, photographers and DJ, came to about $45,000, she said.
Amanda Iandoli, 28, a process development scientist, grew up in Mansfield and lives in Norton. She and her fiance, Jared, 29, decided to get married last November. The couple found they were one of many.
“Plans are more postponed because of the amount of time it takes to book venues and vendors, they are already booked out much further than they used to be,” she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “We are dealing with the aftermath of many couples delaying their weddings and a huge influx in demand for venues and vendors as well as, for example, how long it takes to order a dress. We have to start making decisions like thinking about getting decorations and dresses second-hand.”
But, she added, they are not in a rush and are willing to wait for the right place and right vendors.
That’s been an advantage, she said.
“We are thankfully in a time were this is of less worry and want to have an outside or open space venue,” she said. “If we were in the peak of the pandemic for our planned date, we would’ve waited due to risking the health of friends/family.”
They are set on a fall wedding in either 2023 or 2024, depending on finding the right vendors and their availability.
“We are still in the earlier stages of planning but we have seen many venues already fill up for the 23 fall season,” she said.
They are looking at having 100 guests, she said, but would consider a smaller wedding or a weekday ceremony if that would make a difference.
“I don’t think we have anything to prove by rushing but instead want to focus on doing something for ourselves when everything works out and we can have a relaxed celebration with minimal compromises,” Iandoli said.
Her advice for couples taking the plunge? “Map out what are top priorities for you and your partner as well as your budget,” she said. “See how things line up and make adjustments as needed before you go out to find a venue and vendors. And remember to enjoy this process as much as you can, this is a day to celebrate the couple and that shouldn’t be forgotten with all of the stress of making one day perfect. Try to make the planning process as much fun as you can and be prepared before you start out.”
It’s not just the couples who are happy to see weddings back again.
The Knot, in its 2021 Wedding Guest Study, reports that guests look forward to weddings more than ever, with 50% saying they loved attending weddings (up from 39% in 2019), while 68% of guests were also willing to spend more on weddings in the wake of more than a year’s worth of quarantine. “On average, guests spent $160 on a wedding gift in 2021 (up from $120 in 2019), with the average overall cost of attending a wedding being $460. In return, 73% of couples wanted to ensure that their guests are well taken care of,” the study said.
According to the study, couples spent on average $266 per guest, up from $214 in 2019, offering guests open bars (79%), champagne toasts (51%), interactive food experiences (11%) and personalized favors to round out the night (56%). To “keep the party going,” 27% of couples hosted an after party following the reception and 26% of couples hosted a day-after brunch for guests.”
In other words, the wedding industry, is fully back in business just in time for this year’s brides and grooms.
And it looks to enjoy an extended honeymoon.
“Couples, guests and wedding pros alike are demonstrating how far we’ve come in the last two years as the desire to celebrate is stronger than ever,” said Lauren Kay, executive editor of The Knot. “This year will not only be the year with the most weddings in recent history but also starts to welcome the next generation of couples — Gen Zers – getting married.”