NORFOLK — After two car accidents within days of each other near his Union Street home this fall, Paul Burns vowed he had to do something before someone gets killed.
Burns, 42, met with town officials and police to talk about how to make the narrow country road safer for drivers and the many pedestrians that walk on the side of the street.
The town recently repaved a section of the street, which has led to drivers going faster and has made it more difficult for people to walk on the road safely, Burns said.
After the meeting, Burns, who has lived on Union Street with his wife for six years, said he has taken the suggestion by town officials to press for sidewalks.
Unlike other streets near downtown, Union Street does not have sidewalks.
“I think it’s going to be the best way to prevent a tragedy involving pedestrians,” Burns said in a recent interview with The Sun Chronicle, adding that distracted driving is common and can lead to accidents.
“There’s going to be a time when there’s going to be someone using their phone or speeding,” Burns said.
On Sept. 8, the driver of a pickup truck was seriously injured after losing control and slamming head on into a tree. The driver was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for treatment.
The crash was one of two within days of each other on the street. The other crash involved a car that struck a utility pole and resulted in less-serious injuries.
As the town has become more developed, there is more traffic on the street and more potential for an accident, he says. Families with children live on the street and a child care center is located there as well.
After meeting with town officials, Burns said he was told police have stepped up enforcement of traffic laws on the street.
The police chief could not be reached for comment Monday.
In the meantime, Burns said he will do whatever is necessary to make the street safer.
