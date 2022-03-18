The short sleeves, bicyclists, yard work, and other signs of spring were on full display Friday as the thermometer made it up to the mid-70s under sunny skies.
The change of seasons was a couple days early though, as spring doesn’t officially arrive until Sunday.
And it will be much welcome after a snowy and cold winter with some rollercoaster temperatures mixed in.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded a high temperature of 75 at 4 p.m. Friday, breaking the record for the date by 2 degrees set in 1999.
It was the warmest day in nearly half a year in the city, records show.
While there were several unseasonably warm days this past winter, there were also plenty of frigid days and snowstorms, including the memorable blizzard the end of January.
The area spent days digging out from that historic weekend storm that buried communities in as much as 30 inches of snow. That was the amount observed in Norton, with the Attleboro Water Department recording 24 inches in the city, which broke the record for the most snow for a January day. The 24 inches also tied for the second most snow in a 24-hour period.
The winter had had little snow until the blizzard, and January ended up with 32 1/2 inches of snow — about triple its usual amount.
February had normal snowfall, 12 inches — half the total of the blizzard. This month saw about 1 inch March 9.
This winter there were also several wind and rainstorms that knocked out power to hundreds and at time thousands of homes and businesses.
With many nights in single digits and the teens, January was much colder than normal.
Two days after the blizzard and on the last day of the month, the thermometer plunged below zero as the water department observed a low of minus-5 degrees — easily the lowest temp this winter.
There was a reprieve in February, which delivered weather that went from extremes day-to-day, and ended up being warmer than normal, city water department records show.
The biggest snowstorm, 8 inches, turned out to be more than forecast. It delayed and closed schools and made for a challenging commute on Valentine’s Day.
A smaller storm, 4 inches the end of the month, was in some ways more troublesome as it was heavy, wet snow that quickly froze.
February had an average daily high of 43 compared to a usual 38. The highest the thermometer reached was 69, which broke the record for the date.
The lowest temp was 1 — one of four days that fell in the single digits.
Within a span of a few days twice during February, the weather featured spring-like warmth, a snowstorm, and another bout of frigid temperatures.
March has mirrored February with that erratic weather.
“March has brought typical wild swings in the weather,” AccuWeather meteorologists said. “It’s no wonder that many Americans may be eager to get outside and enjoy the fresh air and consistent warmth.”
At 11:33 a.m. Sunday, the sun crosses the equator from south to north, marking the moment when astronomical spring begins in the Northern Hemisphere. The length of nighttime will be nearly equal to the length of daytime as the sun rises due east and sets due west.
Meteorological spring actually began March 1, “giving people weary of snow and cold a reason to rejoice, although the changing of the seasons does not necessarily mean the end to wintry weather,” AccuWeather forecasters said. “This spring could feature unusually late winter storms.”
“There’s going to be some type of setback as we head into either late March or April,” AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok said, meaning that cold air will again chill the region, although not to the magnitude of the arctic intrusions of January.
The mid-spring cool-downs will bring the potential for frost and freezes about one or two weeks later than normal, potentially impacting when farmers and gardeners decide to plant for the season, AccuWeather said.