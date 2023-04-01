Even though they were hoaxes, calls about a shooter at area schools a day after three elementary school students and three school officials were killed at The Covenant School in Nashville on Monday shattered the nerves of local students, parents, teachers and administrators alike.
In order to cope with the traumatic feelings school shootings and hoax calls — which are considered a form of domestic terrorism designed to cause fear, anxiety and disruption for students, staff, parents and emergency responders — both bring, school counselors say it is important for parents to talk to their children about the events and the news they generate.
Monday’s shooting in Tennessee, along with other mass shootings across the nation, and the hoax calls to schools in Foxboro, Mansfield, Attleboro and Franklin on Tuesday disrupted the control we all feel about our schools and community, according to Kathy Manganaro, a counselor for 27 years at the Qualters Middle School in Mansfield.
“Establishing control in our community and making kids feel safe is what we have to do,” Manganaro said.
That means going back to basics, re-establishing boundaries and routines, even if children — especially adolescents who want to stretch limits — are resistant. Counselors say discussions should be age appropriate, using simple sentences for younger children. But whatever the age, they say, it is important to validate the feelings of children.
“I always tell parents to process their own emotions and feelings first about an event because our students and kids are looking to the adults,” Manganaro said.
While being honest about their own feelings, Manganaro said, parents need to be calm and in control and manage feelings because children “mirror” adults.
“The first thing is take your kids’ lead. Ask them what they’ve heard about the event and how they feel about the event,” Manganaro said.
Not discussing events is not a good option, Manganaro said, “because that causes kids to say in their head and when they’re in their head their fears and anxiety escalate.”
With younger children, Manganaro said, it is important to watch their body language and get them to open up. Talk to them in a way “to meet them with where they’re at.”
“They need information, but they only need as much information as their brain can handle,” Manganaro said. “Sometimes I think as adults we overwhelm them with too much.”
Children don’t need graphic details. “Basically, you want to ask, ‘What have you heard and how do you feel about that?’” Manganaro said.
Parents can share their feelings, too, to teach their children that strong feelings are OK and how to manage strong emotions, she said.
Learning the skills about how to deal with strong emotions, Manganaro said, will teach them how to get through difficult events and feel more in control.”
Manganaro said it is also important to take a break if a child does not want to talk about it and to follow up with a conversation about a school tragedy in a week or more.
“Many times if we’re not open and talking about it and validating their feelings, they are going to be in their own head and think they are the only ones feeling this way,” Manganaro said.
When children don’t open up about issues, they won’t want to come to school or they will experience heightened anxiety, she said.
“Often when we as adults or parents are feeling like things are out of control, we want to guide the conversation because we might feel uncomfortable with it,” Manganaro said. “But we learn the most when we just sit and listen and hear how their brain is working. That’s how we get a handle on what they’re feeling.”
Limiting access to news and social media about the events is also good to avoid anxiety, counselors say, and watch what you say around children.
“Try to avoid having detailed adult conversations regarding the tragedy in front of children,” Joanne DiPalma, director of family engagement and assistance for the Attleboro Public Schools, said in an email.
However, DiPalma said, parents should answer a child’s questions as best they can or to direct a student to a counselor.
“Recognize that children may become concerned that something bad will happen to themselves, family or friends,” DiPalma said.
Parents can also discuss what makes children feel safe at home and safe at school, such as the school resource officer, and the procedures they practice on how to be safe at school should something happen.
“Kids always say we’re not positive we’re going to be safe. The issue with school shootings is that possibility is different than the probability,” Manganaro said. “Yes, it’s possible, but it’s actually pretty rare that this is going to happen.”
Many worried
A Pew Research study in 2018 found that 57% of teens say they are worried about the possibility of a shooting happening at their school, with one in four saying they are very worried.
Parents of teenagers express similar levels of concern, with 63% saying they are at least somewhat worried about the possibility of a shooting happening at their child’s school.
In fact, mass shootings account for about 1% of annual firearm deaths in the United States, but they occupy an outsize space in the public consciousness.
In Massachusetts, there hasn’t been a mass shooting at a school in three decades.
According to James Alan Fox, a criminology professor at Northeastern University in Boston, the last mass school shooting in the state occurred on Dec. 14, 1992, at Bard College Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington.
The killer, Wayne Lo, murdered one student, a professor and wounded four people before surrendering to police. Now 48, Lo is serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole plus 20 years at MCI-Norfolk.
Although mental health and substance abuse issues are factors in many mass shootings, Fox and other experts say strict guns laws in Massachusetts contribute to the low murder rate.
“Well, Massachusetts has one of the lowest gun homicide rates, so it is no surprise that we would have a low risk of a school shooting,” Fox said in an email.
The 28-year-old Nashville killer was able to legally buy assault-style rifles and other weapons despite a history of mental health issues. In Tennessee — an open carry state — anyone over 21 can buy firearms without a permit or a background check.
Locally, when the calls were received Tuesday, police and school officials in Foxboro and Mansfield say they followed the normal, pre-planned protocols they routinely practice in case of an active shooter before declaring the schools safe and confirming they were hoaxes.
School resource officers were already at Mansfield High and reported no activity while monitoring security cameras and checking with school staff.
Meanwhile, other officers were dispatched to the school and other schools in town when they learned Foxboro High School also received a call shortly afterwards. The towns share a regional dispatch center.
The Foxboro and Mansfield calls, as well those at Franklin High School and Bishop Feehan High, are being investigated by local and state police as well as the FBI and other federal agencies.
Last month, over a dozen schools in Massachusetts, including Norton and North Attleboro, received swatting calls that state police believe originated overseas. The FBI was assisting in the investigation.
“We train several times a year,” Acting Mansfield Police Chief Michael Ellsworth said, adding that police conducted an active shooter drill during February vacation at the Qualters Middle School.
“We train using real life scenarios that have actually been experienced by other communities,” Ellsworth said. “The towns around us that we would go to and support and support us have similar training and communication and tactics that are essentially universal.”
Every year, Ellsworth said, police also speak to teachers and administrators about active shooter training and also discuss drills with high school students.
“It really helps to have SROs in the building,” Ellsworth said, adding that working with school administrators, teachers and students builds relationships.
“We can respond more smoothly and efficiently,” Ellsworth said.
Good partnerships
Good partnerships between school officials, police and parents are important, Manganaro said.
“While kids are in school, parents need to trust that the school has protocols and plans in place that are there to keep kids safe,” Manganaro said. “We’re all in this together.”
Similarly in Attleboro, school resource officers work with school adjustment counselors and there is a detective specifically assigned to work on juvenile issues to spot children who may be encountering difficulties, Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The approach, the police chief said, allows officials to help individuals on problem issues and gives officers tactical training to allow them respond to school threats.
“We have prevention, we have training and we have response,” Heagney said. “It’s a three tiered-approach.”
The quick police response to the school shooting in Nashville stands in contrast to the response by law enforcement in Uvalde, Texas, where police waited for reinforcements while the shooter killed students in a classroom at the Robb Elementary School last May.
Soon after the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, law enforcement switched tactics to move in quick to “suppress the threat” rather than wait for a SWAT team, said Todd McGhee of Attleboro, a security consultant and retired state trooper.
“Typically you want the first responders for law enforcement to go in to stop the threat,” he said.
The first arriving officer will go inside or with other officers and work as a team if they arrive at the same time, according to McGhee.
“There’s no time to huddle. There’s no time to hatch a plan. The first officer on the scene is going to pursue the threat,” McGhee said.
Statistics show 98% of school shootings are committed by a single individual, according to McGhee.
Experts also say school shooters often discuss their problems or plans with others. School and police officials say it is important for anyone who knows something to say something.
In order to do that, Manganaro said, kids need to feel they can trust adults if they see something or have concerns about another child.
“Kids don’t speak up when they don’t feel like they can speak up safely,” Manganaro said.
According to a database kept by USA Today, the Associated Press and Northeastern University, 2,829 people have lost their lives in 543 mass killings in the country since 2006. This database includes all types of intentional killings where four or more people, not including the assailant, died in a 24-hour period since 2006.
The frequency is something that should not be considered normal, Manganaro said, or allow ourselves to be desensitized.
“We’ve almost become numb to the fact about another school shooting,” Manganaro said. “We need to, as adults, help kids realize that this is not normal.”