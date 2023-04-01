Even though they were hoaxes, calls about a shooter at area schools a day after three elementary school students and three school officials were killed at The Covenant School in Nashville on Monday shattered the nerves of local students, parents, teachers and administrators alike.

In order to cope with the traumatic feelings school shootings and hoax calls — which are considered a form of domestic terrorism designed to cause fear, anxiety and disruption for students, staff, parents and emergency responders — both bring, school counselors say it is important for parents to talk to their children about the events and the news they generate.

