REHOBOTH — Students and staff at Palmer River Elementary School and Beckwith Middle School can use the buildings’ water again.
Since school started several weeks ago, they have been using bottled water and, if they wish, hand sanitizers.
The schools off Winthrop Street (Route 44) had to be supplied with bottled water because of bacteria detected on two dates in August.
During routine monthly monitoring Aug. 21, the water tested positive for total coliform for a sample collected at Beckwith.
Coliforms are bacteria that naturally occur in the environment and generally are not harmful but are used as an indicator that other, potentially harmful pathogens may be present.
Coliform may also indicate a potential pathway through which contamination may enter the drinking water distribution system, according to authorities.
“A sample was collected for total coliform and the well supply remained offline until we received results from the lab that showed there was no total coliform in the well water,” Superintendent Anthony Azar said in a statement released Tuesday night.
After testing and other measures, the water had been declared safe in mid-September by local and state officials. But another problem with the water system surfaced, and several steps were taken in recent weeks to restore water use.
Water tanker trucks were brought to the school campus as the well was taken offline Sept. 16 and the pump was removed. Two days later, the well was inspected via a camera scope and there was a confirmed depth of 640 feet. Additionally, the process of “hydro fracking” the well was performed to open the supply of water to the campus. The well was then flushed and disinfected Sept. 19, according to school officials.
However, pressure dropped Sept. 24 due to debris in the pump. The pump was repaired and the well was disinfected again and samples were taken. A lab report issued Sept. 26 for the water sample collected two days earlier was zero for total coliform.
Finally, on Monday the well was reconnected to the water system and began to resupply the campus with water, Azar said.
School officials had been working with local board of health and state officials to resolve the situation.
Because school officials failed to collect repeat samples within 24 hours of notification by a lab of the initial positive bacteria reading, other required steps had to be taken.
School officials also acknowledged they failed to notify the state Department of Environmental Protection within a required time frame of the situation.
School officials have said they tried to reach state officials on a Friday and left a message, and received a response from the state only days before school opened.
“The initial reporting of this incident being late to the Department of Environmental Protection did not cause the problem,” Azar said.
“We would like to thank our students, parents and staff for their patience in this situation that occurred in regard to our well on the Rehoboth campus,” he said.
