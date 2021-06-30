SEEKONK — Valerie O’Donnell and her family are still in limbo almost a month after an SUV plowed into their house and sent her 10-year-old son across a playroom.
She and her family have been bouncing from relatives’ homes of relatives and hotels while they wait for repairs to start.
“It’s been really frustrating,” O’Donnell said Wednesday.
The family’s life was upended about 5:30 p.m. June 7, shortly after O’Donnell, 34, got home from work. She was getting ready to start dinner for her husband Joseph and their three children, Danielle, 7, Joshua, 10, and Devin, 17, when the SUV hit their Newman Avenue house.
“It literally sounded like an explosion,” O’Donnell recalled.
The car struck the playroom of the house, an enclosed breezeway where Joshua and Danielle were. Joshua was sitting in a beanbag chair by the door.
“The force actually pushed the beanbag chair with him in it across the floor,” O’Donnell said. “The whole room started filling with smoke.”
The boy was examined by paramedics at the scene but did not have to be taken to the hospital. However, he has suffered from nightmares since the incident, O’Donnell said.
The SUV caught fire and spread to the bushes outside the house and O’Donnell said she could see the flames from inside. Her husband was in the dining room and yelled for everyone to get out of the house, including Devin, who was in the basement.
Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old Quincy man, was rescued from the burning vehicle by bystanders and taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the fire department.
A witness told police the SUV was driving erratically just prior to the crash, crossing into her lane, before swerving back.
The driver was cited for driving to endanger, failing to drive within marked lanes and speeding.
After a stint at her in-law’s home and a couple of hotels, the O’Donnells are staying at her father’s apartment in Attleboro. Valerie O’Donnell said she is grateful but the youngest children don’t have their toys and they are sharing a single television.
The family rents the Newman Avenue house and the landlord is still dealing with insurance issues, O’Donnell said, so they don’t know when they will be able to move back in.
“We haven’t been able to enjoy the summer,” she said.
