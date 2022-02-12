Katherine Kenyon watched in horror from her second-floor James Street apartment in Attleboro as flames burst in the night sky from a nearby house on Orange Street.
“It’s literally been my biggest fear,” Kenyon, 43, said, recalling the chills she felt and sadness at learning two families were left homeless by the Jan. 24 blaze.
Then her worst fear came true four nights later. While delivering pizzas for Domino’s, she discovered her own home on fire.
“I was on a delivery in my neighborhood. I saw all the emergency vehicles out. I was like, ‘That looks kind of like near my house,’” Kenyon said. “I was concerned. It’s my neighborhood. Then I said, ‘Wait a minute. Oh my God. That’s my house.’”
As she drove closer, Kenyon found the block was closed off.
“I could just see the flames and the smoke coming out of the top of the house,” Kenyon said. “All I could think about were my dogs and my cat. It was chaotic. It was overwhelming. It was so terrifying.”
Fortunately, she said, her 17-year-old daughter Alexa was working and not at home.
Kenyon said she pulled her car over and ran toward the house. Firefighters rescued Moxie, her 5-year-old black Labrador. The pet was unresponsive and firefighters spent 30 minutes providing oxygen before she regained consciousness.
“The firefighters worked so hard to bring Moxie back,” Kenyon said. “I can’t thank them enough.”
Moxie was treated for smoke inhalation at Tufts Veterinarians Emergency Services in Walpole. Dudley, her 14-year black Labrador, and Merrigold, her 13-year-old tabby cat, made it out of the fire. The dogs, both rescue pets, are now staying at a cousin’s kennel.
Moxie is coughing less and her condition seems to be improving every day, Kenyon said. But because she was unresponsive for so long, veterinarians told Kenyon Moxie may have lasting neurological problems.
Fire officials say the blaze was accidental but the exact cause was under investigation.
Although no one was injured in the fire, the lives of Kenyon and her family and the Brown family on the first floor were turned upside down. They are just two of the families who were displaced in fires in Attleboro, North Attleboro and Foxboro this winter.
Long after the fire was put out, the lives of the families remain disrupted and there is a continuing financial, emotional and psychological strain.
A life turned upside down
Kenyon is now living in a small motel room in the southern end of Seekonk, adding at least a half-hour to her commute to work in Attleboro. It was the only pet-friendly motel she could find. Her daughter is living with her boyfriend’s family in Attleboro.
The separation from her daughter and pets, who used to greet her when she came home from work, is difficult.
“I know they are safe and well cared for,” Kenyon said, “but it’s hard day-to-day being without them.”
She said she’s grateful to Alexa’s boyfriend’s family to keep a room for her instead of her having to stay with her in a cramped motel room.
“It takes a weight off. But I still miss being with her,” Kenyon said. “We want to come together as a family.”
The loss of her possessions also weighs on her mind. A fire official allowed her to briefly go inside the apartment later the night of the fire to retrieve a few things, but it was difficult to see because the apartment was dark and covered in soot. She took a picture frame with a photo of her mother, who died four years ago, that she has tried to clean.
“All my kids’ baby stuff. There’s everything in there,” Kenyon said. “They are possessions. They are irreplaceable. It’s painful. It rips your heart.”
Trying to piece a life back together after a fire is difficult. Trying to find a place to rent that accepts pets is also difficult, Kenyon said.
“It’s a long-lasting trauma. It really is,” she said of losing her home. “That’s your safe place. That’s your home. Everything you have is just ripped away from you.”
She added, however, she was fortunate no one was injured.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Kenyon and her family. The link is: https://gofund.me/51fe7016
“I feel for every person who has had to go through something like this,” Kenyon said.
A family’s struggles
Also displaced was the family on the first floor, Elizabeth Brown, 50, her husband, Kevin, 48, and their children Madison, 22, a junior at Lasell University in Newton, Nickolas, 21 and Zackary, 19.
Brown and Zackary were at work at Altitude Trampoline Park on Route 1 in North Attleboro, where she is the assistant general manager. After getting a call about the fire, she continued working until she was able to leave and did not even let on to customers about the emergency, according to her boss.
When Brown got to her home, she said she had to act quickly because there was a looming major snowstorm.
“My initial reaction was shock. Then what I call the ‘mom brain’ kicked in,” Brown said.
She took a mental inventory of her family’s immediate needs.
“I was thinking of A, B into C,” she said. “What do we need to do?”
Her son Nickolas was home at the time and got out safely with their pet dog, Lousee, a 13-year-old beagle. The fire department allowed her to briefly go inside to get some belongings, she said.
In a race during the storm, Brown said she drove around until she found the CVS in South Attleboro still open about 11:30 that night.
With the funds given to them by the Red Cross, Brown said they bought four carts of clothing and snacks like popcorn, chips and salsa, Klondike bars, granola bars, toiletries. They then went to a gas station where they found sandwiches.
They also found a motel in Walpole where, Brown said, she woke up still exhausted from the stress.
“I just got up, looked out the window and slept most of the day,” she said.
Her boss, Altitude manager Victor Rodriguez, started a GoFundMe page for the family and solicited cash donations, food, clothing and other needs that donors dropped off at the trampoline park.
The link to the page is: gofundme.com/f/please-help-the-brown-family-rise-from-the-ashes?
Rodriguez said he was happy and eager to help the Browns. “Beth Brown and her children have worked at the park since it opened four years ago and have been great employees,” he said.
“They’ve always been a positive and vibrant family,” Rodriguez said. “We’re a family. It’s the least I can do.”
The park and owner Steve Barker are also planning to hold a raffle Feb. 28 to raise money for the family, selling memberships to the park among other specials.
“They’ve put so many smiles on people’s faces it’s time to put smiles on theirs,” Rodriguez said.
The Browns received clothing donations and in turn donated to Savers in North Attleboro what they couldn’t use or didn’t fit them.
In addition, Brown said she donated $1,000 from her own GoFundMe page to one of the fundraisers set up for one of the families in the Orange Street fires.
“I’ve been blessed. We’ve been well taken care of,” Brown said. “People have been so giving to us. I wanted to give.”
She said she has found through the ordeal that so many people are full of compassion, adding that her family is very thankful to their boss and the many who have donated items or money on the GoFundMe page.
“It’s surreal. It’s humbling. It’s life-altering,” Brown said.
She lost some family heirlooms, such her grandmother’s tablecloth, a photo of her grandparents with her children, her children’s outfits and scrapbooks she kept of her children,
“But I have my family,” Brown said.
Like Kenyon, Brown said the search for a place to rent that accepts pets is difficult and adds to the strain of dealing with the fire.
“The hardest part is not knowing what the future entails,” Brown said. “Most people don’t want to rent to people who have dogs. It’s sad. It’s frustrating.”
Zackary Brown said it is an adjustment with the family living in a hotel and each member has to take turns staying with Lousee in the room.
But despite the difficulty of being displaced and losing some personal items in the fire, Zackary said, “You can replace things but you can’t replace people.”
He is also grateful for the financial help and donations. “Everybody has been kind to us. It warms the heart,” Zackary said.
Volunteers to help
The first people to show up to help Kenyon and the Browns were members of an all-volunteer Red Cross Disaster Action Team, which provides fire victims with financial assistance for hotels, food, clothing and other immediate needs.
When disaster action teams arrive at a fire scene, they determine the specific needs of the victims and provide them with blankets, water, snacks and comfort items for children. The teams stock “go-bags” with board games and clothing among other items, according to Kelly Isenor, spokeswoman for the Red Cross of Massachusetts.
The teams are trained in what the Red Cross calls psychological first aid, or the right way to speak with someone who has just suffered an incredible trauma. They also connect victims with state and local agencies for transitional housing and other nonprofits agencies for food, clothing and other needs, Isenor said.
The agency is following up with all the families displaced in the recent fires, including offering mental health counseling. The agency also offers a non-denominational spiritual care team.
The services are free and supported by Red Cross financial donors, locally and nationally. None of it would be possible without volunteers, Isenor said.
The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers, whose statewide workforce of over 3,100 members has been reduced significantly by the pandemic, according to Isenor. Anyone interested in learning more can email MAVolunteers@redcross.org or visit redcross.org/volunteertoday. Proof of COVID vaccination is required for any field work, but there are virtual positions available as well.
One of the volunteers, Mark McLoughlin, 57, of Fall River, has been helping fire victims for about seven years.
He works full time in the casualty insurance business and usually volunteers during a 6 p.m. to midnight shift on weekdays, a 12-hour shift on the weekends and occasionally picks up shifts when no one else is available to respond.
He often goes out with his wife, Rhonda, who is retired and is also a volunteer. Her volunteer work at a food bank prompted him “to look for some way to give back to the community,” McLoughlin said.
“When we get there, there is a variety or degree of severity. But we’re always ready to help people take their first steps and begin recovery,” McLoughlin said, “to let them know the Red Cross can help them.”
Although difficult at times, McLoughlin said the volunteer work is rewarding.
“You feel for these people,” McLoughlin said. “It’s heartbreaking but you’re grateful you can help them.”
During the height of the pandemic, the Red Cross still responded to help victims, but did so virtually by telephone with the help of local fire departments. They also transferred funds by electronic means through Venmo, Paypal or by setting up a drop with a “runner” who would deliver blankets, funds and other needs.
“We still serviced all the calls,” McLoughlin said.
In fiscal year 2021, the Red Cross of Massachusetts responded to 739 emergencies, mostly house fires, and helped over 2,000 families. So far this fiscal year, which is about halfway completed, the agency reported responding to 331 emergencies and helping 961 families.
Firefighters’ response
Firefighters don’t forget about the blazes after the hoses are rolled up and they get ready for the next call. When they have the chance, usually the next shift, they go over the calls at the fire station, according to Paul Jacques, president of the Attleboro firefighters union, Local 848.
Because responding firefighters have different assignments when fighting a blaze, they discuss the various operations to see what went right and areas that need improvement, said Jacques, a firefighter for almost three decades.
“Everybody has a different perspective because everyone has a different assignment,” Jacques said.
But what happens to residents displaced by house fires is never far from the minds of firefighters, especially in a small community like Attleboro where they may know victims on calls they respond to, Jacques said.
“We’re all human. We all wonder what happens to people displaced in fires,” Jacques said.
In fires where there are serious injuries, Jacques said, stress management teams may be called to counsel firefighters and are also available for firefighters who don’t talk about difficult calls and are dealing with post-traumatic stress.
“They bottle up that stuff and don’t tell anybody initially,” Jacques said, adding that firefighters are encouraged to consult stress management teams.
“Those days of being a tough guy are over,” Jacques said.
In addition to the various donors to various victims’ GoFundMe pages, community agencies and businesses also stepped up. For instance, after the Dec. 15 house fire on Central Street in Foxboro, the Foxboro Jaycees conducted a gift card drive that raised over $23,000 for the dozen residents displaced by the blaze in the multi-family home.
State and local fire officials say the fire at 91 Central St. was caused by an unspecified electrical event in the basement where a large marijuana growing operation was discovered. Authorities say the marijuana operation allegedly belonged to the homeowner, Donald S. Corliss III, 46, who lived at the large house.
He was not charged in connection with the fire, but pleaded innocent in Wrentham District Court on charges related to the alleged marijuana growing operation. His case is still pending.