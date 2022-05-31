MANSFIELD — A total of 292 seniors graduated from Mansfield High School Tuesday night, sent off with words of wisdom from the movie “Kung Fu Panda.”
Several thousand family members and friends turned out to the Xfinity Center to see the Class of 2022 take part in the school’s 144th annual commencement.
“What a ride it has been,” Valedictorian James Li told his classmates, adding they are heading on a new journey.
“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift,” Li said, quoting from “Kung Fu Panda.”
“Live for the moment, focus on what you just finished and accomplished,” Li said. “Enjoy life.”
Salutatorian Sasanka Ponnaganti told classmates “it’s important to take risks, seek out new people and experiences.”
Ponnaganti also urged them to not let society and others dictate their goals and dreams. “Explore other options” if you’re not happy, he said.
Superintendent Teresa Murphy spoke of the pandemic students experienced over half their high school years, calling it “strange times in which they came of age.”
The pandemic taught the graduates to “expect the unexpected,” Murphy said, adding most unexpected situations bring positive opportunities. “Be ready to consider unexpected opportunities.”
Murphy pointed out the class is extra special to her because she was principal of Jordan Jackson School when many were third graders.
“I had a bird’s-eye view watching them learn and grow,” she said.
Murphy recalled speaking at their fifth grade graduation, and noted that about that time in 2015 she served on a town committee looking at how local vaccine clinics would be managed in case of a pandemic.
“You are our future, and I’m very confident our future is in your hands,” Murphy said.
Principal Timothy Tichacek told a story of his first driving lesson in high school in Western Massachusetts and compared it to the class.
“With the skills, knowledge and confidence, are you ready for the potholes and bumps you will be faced with? I say beyond a shadow of a doubt, yes,” Tichacek told the class. “You now have the tools in the toolbox to take on any challenge.”
The high school band under director Timothy Ketterer played “Celebration,” the choir led the singing of the national anthem, the senior choir sang “Memories” under director Laura Brophy, and the orchestra under director Gail Colombo played “Oogway Ascends.”