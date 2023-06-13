NORTON — In the blizzard of issues and medical appointments during a pregnancy, Tyler Sutton says mental health and postpartum depression are not on the list.
They should be, says Sutton, whose 36-year-old wife Ariana took her own life on May 31 amid the dark depths of postpartum depression. It was nine days after giving birth to their twins.
Tyler Sutton, 37, an Easton police officer, is speaking out about his tragic loss and his wife’s struggle to raise awareness about the importance of mental health care during and after pregnancy.
“It’s not something that’s talked about enough, if at all,” Sutton said Monday in an interview with The Sun Chronicle.
Other families need to be prepared for the possibility of postpartum depression, Sutton said, and know that asking for help is not a sign of weakness “to avoid our story becoming someone else’s story.”
Currently, Sutton said, there is no system in place for the medical profession to let couples know that suffering postpartum depression is a real possibility.
He said in all the medical appointments he and his wife attended, mental health issues and postpartum depression were mentioned only once.
Statistics indicate about one in eight women experience symptoms of postpartum depression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The symptoms are similar to depression but can also involve feelings of guilt about not being a good mother or withdrawing from family and feeling disconnected from their child.
“One of the biggest side effects is a feeling of shame to the point they don’t want to talk about it,” Sutton said.
In 2023, there needs to be more discussion so people can recognize the early signs, Sutton said. Mental health care and postpartum depression need to be discussed as part of the process of pregnancy.
“It might be scary,” Sutton said, “but the alternative can be a worse experience.”
He said his wife was treated for postpartum depression after the birth of their first child, Melody, four years ago. However, at that time her symptoms came about over a span of months while the last bout of the complex condition was in just four days.
“That’s why we were caught off guard,” Sutton said.
Sutton was born and raised in Easton and has been a police officer for nine years. Ariana was born in Stoughton and was raised in Easton. She and her sister owned a dance studio, the Starline Academy for the Performing Arts in Stoughton.
To prepare for Melody’s birth, Sutton said he decided to change his shift and work midnight to 8 a.m. which allowed him to earn more money and be home to help his wife care for their first child.
It was then he began noticing small changes in his wife’s personality, such as an obsession with cleaning their house constantly and concern about the quality of their tap water.
“She became obsessive about things that never bothered her in the past,” Sutton said.
Then, he came home after a shift ended and found Melody in her crib crying and his wife in bed.
“She was wide awake staring at the wall,” Sutton recalled.
He said his wife was overcome with feelings of being a bad mother “to the point where she couldn’t function.”
“I asked her about it and she said it was as if a little person had taken residence inside her head,” Sutton said.
‘Lingering shadow’
The new parents found themselves not knowing what to do. They found a therapist and Ariana began taking medication, Sutton said.
When her mental health did not improve, they eventually went back to Newton-Wellesley Hospital, the same hospital where Melody was born. Ariana was admitted so she could be monitored.
Her health improved but Ariana felt she had abandoned her daughter by being away from her — despite assurances that she was doing the right thing.
She was released from the hospital but would return because she felt her prescribed medication was not working.
Sutton said his wife came home and “got back to her old self again” doing well but the feelings of postpartum depression “were still a lingering shadow behind her.”
The couple wanted to have more children but decided to wait out the pandemic. “She loved our daughter so much. She wanted a big family,” Sutton said.
Ariana became pregnant with twins and was due in mid-June. However, the babies — a boy and a girl — were born early on May 22 at Newton-Wellesley.
The twins, Rowan Stephen Sutton and Everly Irene Sutton, are doing well in neonatal care, Sutton said, and were expected to be released soon.
He said his wife soon fell into depression, blaming herself for the twins being born premature. But this time, the doctors and Ariana had a plan to put her back on the medication, Sutton said.
Ariana was released from the hospital May 26 but struggled because the twins, although healthy, would need to be in neonatal care for a few weeks, Sutton said.
After taking Melody to a day camp and dropping off paperwork in Easton to add the twins to their health insurance on May 31, Sutton arrived home to find his wife dead.
Unlike the depression that occurred gradually after Melody was born, Sutton said no one anticipated the sudden turn.
“No one could have predicted that it would hit her in the span of a few days,” Sutton said.
Since the tragedy, neighbors and friends have shown their support for the Sutton family. A GoFundMe page, Honoring Ariana’s Memory by Supporting the Suttons, has raised almost $360,000 since it was created June 2.
Sutton thanked friends, the Easton Police Department and the community for their support.
But he said his hope is that his family’s experience will create a greater awareness of the risk of postpartum depression and the danger it poses.
“My hope is that this doesn’t fade away,” Sutton said.
Many people use the term “baby blues” because they don’t want to admit that it might be postpartum depression, he said. “I personally don’t like that phrase. I think people should stop using it.”
------
To speak to someone about struggling with depression you can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline line at 988 or go to 988lifeline.org.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention can be reached at afsp.org.
Postpartum Support International can be reached at postpartum.net.