NORFOLK — The town has been found to have violated state law because of the advertisement of two meetings.
Public hearings were held, as required, on March 30 and April 28 for several zoning articles on the agenda for the May 10 annual town meeting.
However, while the hearings were advertised in The Sun Chronicle as being held in town hall, the posting of the meetings at town hall indicated they would be virtual sessions.
Attorney General Maura Healey’s office usually approves town meeting zoning articles within 90 days of a town meeting after a review, but has suspended that time window.
The state office has decided to proceed under the “limited defect waiver authority” it has under state law, and is requiring the town to advertise the AG’s office notice of the error and post it in town hall for at least 14 days.
The ad is scheduled to run Thursday in The Sun Chronicle.
Within 21 days of the newspaper ad, any resident or owner of property in town or any other party entitled to notice of the planning board hearings may file with the town clerk’s office a written statement that the hearing notices were misleading or prejudicial and reasons why.
The 90-day review period could then resume. “If no claim is made, the Attorney General has the discretion to waive any such defect,” Nicole Caprioli, assistant attorney general, said.
Town officials say the pandemic played a role in the misstep. “It’s a procedural issue of sorts because of Covid,” Town Planner Richard McCarthy said in an email. “The public hearing notice that was advertised in The Sun Chronicle did not include the zoom link. The public hearing notice that was posted under the Open Meeting Law included the zoom link and the public hearing notice mailed out in accordance with the requirements” of state law included the link.
The zoning articles concerned accessory buildings, parking requirements for outdoor/recreation/park land, appraisal services for a sidewalk on Lawrence Street, the definition of a “Nature Center,” and updating general and zoning bylaws to ensure they comply with local and state regulations. They were approved by voters at town meeting.
