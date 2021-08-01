They may not be as bad as gypsy moths, but state agricultural officials are warning residents about box tree moths.
The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) has received notification from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) that a number of nurseries in Massachusetts received Canadian boxwood plants that were potentially infested with box tree moths.
The moths are an invasive pest that feed on the leaves of boxwood shrubs and can cause complete defoliation, eventually killing the plant.
While state and federal inspectors have not found any signs of box tree moths at the nurseries, state officials warn some of the plants may have been sold before inspections began, or were purchased out of state and planted in Massachusetts.
Residents who purchased and planted boxwood shrubs this spring are being asked to inspect them for boxwood moths or caterpillars.
When inspecting boxwoods, look for all of the life stages of the box tree moth: eggs, caterpillars, pupae, and adults, officials advise.
Eggs are typically laid in gelatinous masses on the underside of boxwood leaves, but may also be singular. The caterpillars can grow up to 1 1/2 inches long, and are yellowish green with a black head, and long black stripes and spots that reach from the head to the end of the body. The caterpillars create pockets of webbing within the boxwood shrubs to wall themselves off from predators. When they are ready to morph into adult moths, they form small green pupae. Adults typically have white wings with a dark brown border, but can sometimes be all brown with just a small white streak on each wing.
Report any findings to massnrc.org/pests/report.aspx or call 617-626-1779.
Box tree moths are native to Asia and are now a pest in Europe and Canada. They can produce several generations between June and October, which makes urgent action essential to prevent the pest from establishing itself in Massachusetts, officials say.
“MDAR is working with its federal partners at the USDA to prevent the box tree moth from spreading and establishing itself in Massachusetts,” MDAR Commissioner John Lebeaux said. “We ask Massachusetts residents that purchased boxwood shrubs this spring to take a close look at the plants to aid in our efforts to prevent this invasive species from expanding into the state and causing severe damage to Massachusetts’ popular boxwood shrubs.”
Any observed damage may not have been caused by the moths, however.
Boxwoods are known to suffer damage from other insects, diseases, and mites, including boxwood leafminer, boxwood psyllid, boxwood mite, and boxwood blight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.