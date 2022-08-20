 Skip to main content
Ahead of a new school year, area police officers practice active shooter drills

As students and their parents hit the stores for back-to-school clothing and supplies, some area police departments have been busy with a different kind of school year preparation.

Police officers have been roaming school halls practicing active shooter drills.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.