Ahead of a new school year, area police officers practice active shooter drills

As students and their parents hit the stores for back-to-school clothing and supplies, some area police departments have been busy with a different kind of school year preparation.
Police officers have been roaming school halls practicing active shooter drills.
The training is something communities didn’t have to worry about until the Columbine school massacre in 1999 in Littleton, Colo., intensified fears about school safety and changed how police respond to active shooters.
The training is not new, but it has taken on a renewed sense of urgency since the school shooting in May at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old former student in what authorities say was a failure by police to immediately engage the shooter.
In Wrentham, police officers from Wrentham and Norfolk practiced active shooting drills at the Delaney Elementary School for two days earlier this month.
The training, conducted by Wrentham Sgt. Dan Morris and Norfolk Sgt. Glen Eykel, both of whom are members of the METRO-LEC Swat Team, focused on how police respond in the first moments after they arrive at the scene of an active shooter.
“Part of this is in response to the tragedy in Uvalde,” Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said, adding that the officers refreshed their skills and the drills were in addition to other annual police training.
Prior to the Columbine massacre, in which two students killed a dozen students and a teacher, police used to surround the school and wait for a SWAT team to arrive before entering, McGrath said.
“All of that changed because of Columbine,” he said. “There’s no time to wait for a SWAT team. You go to the danger. You go towards the shooter. That’s the training. That’s the policy.”
The police officers practiced various scenarios, from a single officer entering the school to up to teams of four moving in a diamond formation through the hallways.
As one four-member team moved, the lead officer assessed the threat while the two wing officers watched both sides and the rear officer covered any possible threat from behind.
Statistics show that school shootings are rare but they are high-risk situations that can happen anywhere and their impact is huge, according to law enforcement officials.
“You always think it’s going to happen somewhere else. We don’t ever want to be that somewhere else, but we want to be ready if it happens,” McGrath said.
The police chief said he wants to expand the training in the future to include firefighters, who would have to get to any victims, and dispatchers, who will be flooded with calls during a shooting incident.
Last month, Attleboro police hosted several agencies, including the METRO-LEC Swat team, FBI, DEA and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, in active shooter training at the old Attleboro High School.
Because the school is now being demolished, police were able to use battering rams to bust down doors or windows, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
Without having to worry about causing damage to the old school, Heagney said it added a sense of a real-life shooter situation. He thanked school Superintendent David Sawyer for allowing the department to use the school.
“The building will be demolished so we had carte blanche,” Heagney said.
The training was also important for many of the new officers who have joined the department recently, according to the police chief.
Sawyer said he and the chief have a good relationship and work together on school safety issues. He said he did not have to think twice about allowing the police to train at the old school.
“You can’t teach kids if they don’t feel safe,” Sawyer said.
Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace agreed.
“There is nothing more sacred than the children in your community and keeping them safe,” he said.
This week, Foxboro police officers conducted active shooter drills at the Foxboro Regional Charter School and met with school officials to go over safety and security issues, Grace said.
The active shooter training involved using special replica guns that fire a non-lethal, color water-soluble compound projectile that leaves a mark and enables police to assess their performance.
“This is not new training for police officers,” Grace said, adding that the non-lethal guns are used to make the scenario as real as possible.
Grace said police are constantly training throughout the year.
“As with any other skill, it can deteriorate if you don’t practice,” he said.
In June, Mansfield police conducted active shooter drills at the old police station on West Street and in past years have used the high school. School resource officers have also reviewed safety and security procedures with school officials.
“We have been practicing and training in active shooter drills for several years,” Ellsworth said.
Most area police departments also have officers who are members of the METRO-LEC SWAT team and its counterpart the SEMLEC SWAT team. They are highly trained in how to respond to high-risk emergencies and can teach other officers.
The officers respond to regional high-risk emergencies and could be on duty and the first to respond to active shooter calls in their home community.
Firefighters have also trained with police officers so they can plan on how to rescue injured people while an active shooter incident is still occurring.
Norton firefighters last week attended active shooter drills in Easton with Easton police and firefighters. In addition, Norton police and fire officials hosted a regional active shooter training a few years ago.
Norton Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said there is body armor on fire trucks now to protect firefighters going into an active shooter situation.
The firefighters learned how to rescue people in “hot zones” near where a shooter is and “cold zones” further away from a threat, Simmons said.
“It’s good to have a plan ahead of time. But we have to be flexible and be able to adapt to the situation as it is presented to us,” Simmons said.
Easton police used air-soft guns that fired rubber pellets and used noise machines to simulate actual scenarios.
“It’s unfortunate,” Simmons said, “but we have to be as prepared as we can be.”
The federal government does not track school shootings. But The Washington Post analyzed school shootings by combing news articles, open-source databases, law enforcement reports and calls to schools and police departments.
The Post review found that school shootings are rare but a persistent concern in the country.
There were 42 in 2021, more than in any year since at least 1999. So far this year, there have been at least 24 acts of gun violence on kindergarten through grade 12 campuses during the school day, the review found.
The Post review found that at least 185 children, educators and other people have been killed in assaults, and another 369 have been injured.
A study released this week by Northeastern University, The Associated Press and USA Today, found cases in which someone shoots strangers in a public place usually get the most attention but are a small fraction of all mass killings.
According to the study, mass killings take place far more often in private homes than in schools, markets or churches.
“A guy who kills his wife and children and sometimes kills himself is the most common type of mass killing,” James Alan Fox, a criminologist at Northeastern, told USA Today.
Many schools, such as Norton, Attleboro and the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District, use ALICE Training or some other form of safety preparation for educators to learn how to recognize problem behaviors and how to respond to a shooting situation.
ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate. Educators and law enforcement personnel learn in a range of measures that students and teachers can use to counter a shooter.
It was created by a law enforcement officer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to help his wife, an elementary school principal, stay safe after the Columbine shootings.
Roles of resource officers
Area police chiefs and school officials say close working relationships and communication with parents and students are crucial to preventing problems from arising in the first place.
In order to foster relationships with students, teachers, staff and parents, police departments have school resource officers that work in the schools to help detect problem behaviors and get help for at-risk students.
By detecting problem behaviors, school officials and police can provide or direct students and their families to the resources they need whether it is mental health, substance abuse or some other issue, the chiefs said.
A recent study by the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Department of Education found school resource officers play an important role in preventing school violence.
Highlighting their role as a trusted adult within the school community, the study found in nearly one-third of the cases, an SRO played a role in either reporting the plot or responding to a report made by someone else. In eight cases, it was the SRO who received the initial report of an attack plot from students or others.
“It just takes somebody to come forward to say something is just not right,” Norton Police Chief Brian Clark said.
Currently, Norton has two full-time school resource officers in Norton and two others are being trained to work in the elementary schools.
In addition, Clark said the police department’s mental health clinician, who responds to police on crisis calls, will now work 20 hours a week instead of 12.
Kristine Crosman, the resource officer at the North Attleboro School Department, said studies show that bad behaviors can be treated and changed by understanding adverse child events or childhood trauma.
“The research shows that school resource officers can help lead to the reduction in crime rates,” Crosman said.
While in schools to help on security issues, Crosman dispelled the notion that the function of a school resource officer is student discipline or to make arrests.
“My job is to be kind of an informal counselor,” she said.
Crosman recently attended a week-long national conference in Aurora, Colo., for school resource officers to learn about school security issues and safety to de-escalation tactics and mental health.
She is returning to the schools next month after being reassigned to patrol during the last half of the school year last year due to staffing shortages in the police department.
In addition to understanding how to recognize problem behaviors, police and school officials say they also rely on students and others to come forward if they have concerns.
“Our cooperation with the schools is critical. In addition to our school resource officers, they are our eyes and ears,” Heagney said.
Early detection and prevention is paramount, according to the Secret Service study, which found that 93% of school shooters planned the attack in advance.
In the agency’s analysis of 67 averted school attack plots, the study found there were almost always “intervention points” available before a student’s behavior escalates to violence.
According to Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit organization founded by family members of children killed in the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Conn., at least one person knew of an attacker’s plan in four of five school shootings but failed to report it.
In addition, almost all mass school shooters shared threatening or concerning messages or images and more than 75% raised concern from others prior to the attacks, according to the organization.