Leaked Documents Investigation

This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston, April 14, 2023. Teixeira has been indicted on federal felony charges. The Justice Department says Teixeira faces six counts in the indictment of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

 Margaret Small - ugcr, FR171972 AP

DIGHTON -- A local member of the Air National Guard arrested in April for allegedly leaking classified military documents online was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday in Boston.

Jack D. Teixeira, 21, of North Dighton, was indicted on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to the national defense, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

