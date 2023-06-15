DIGHTON -- A local member of the Air National Guard arrested in April for allegedly leaking classified military documents online was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday in Boston.
Jack D. Teixeira, 21, of North Dighton, was indicted on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to the national defense, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Teixeira, a 2020 Dighton-Regional Rehoboth High School graduate, allegedly leaked military secrets on a social media platform popular with gamers beginning around 2022 and continuing until his arrest in April.
Teixeira has been held without bail since his arrest at his home by an FBI tactical team on April 13. A federal magistrate judge ruled May 19 that Teixeira should remain in custody through his trial because of the danger he posed to the country.
“As laid out in the indictment, Jack Teixeira was entrusted by the United States government with access to classified national defense information — including information that reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to national security if shared,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement.
“Teixeira is charged with sharing information with users on a social media platform he knew were not entitled to receive it. In doing so, he is alleged to have violated U.S. law and endangered our national security,” Garland said.
After his arrest, Teixeira’s family expressed support for him. His lawyers had pressed the judge to release him to his father, saying he has no criminal history.
Some of the hundreds of documents Teixeira released on the social media platform Discord were related to the war in Ukraine.
Although prosecutors have not indicated a motive for the alleged crimes, online gamers have said Teixeira boasted about his access to classified information.
While still in high school, Teixeira enlisted in the Guard in 2019 and has held Top Secret security clearance since 2021. He was a cyber defense operations journeyman at the time of his arrest, assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod.
“Individuals granted security clearances are entrusted to protect classified information and safeguard our nation’s secrets. The allegations in today’s indictment reveal a serious violation of that trust,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.
“The FBI and our partners remain firm in our commitment to hold accountable those who endanger our national security and the security of our allies around the world,” Wray said.
Acting Boston U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy said, “We are committed to ensuring that those entrusted with sensitive national security information adhere to the law.”
According to the charging documents, it is alleged that around January 2022 Teixeira willfully, improperly and unlawfully retained and transmitted National Defense Information classified as “TOP SECRET,” “SECRET” or Sensitive Compartmented Information.
Teixeira had reason to believe the images of classified information he allegedly posted on Discord could be used to injure the United States or be used to the advantage of a foreign nation, according to the indictment.
At least one of the documents containing national defense information, the indictment says, was found in digital form in a particular account associated with Teixeira.
Each charge of unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, according to prosecutors.
