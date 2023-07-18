Another air quality alert has been issued for the area Wednesday because of smoke from wildfires that continue to burn in Canada.
The state Department of Environmental Protection has extended and expanded an air quality alert across all counties in Massachusetts, effective all day and night Wednesday.
While there was some smokey haze in the area Monday and Tuesday, the alerts earlier this week impacted only central and western Massachusetts and other states.
Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with heart or lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and those who are active outdoors. People with either lung disease or heart disease are at greater risk from exposure to air pollution.
MassDEP advises people in sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.
There have been several air quality alerts issued that affected the Attleboro area the past several weeks due to the Canadian wildfires.
The forecast for the rest of the week in the area calls for more hot and humid weather, with high temperatures in the 80s.
It should be mostly dry until Thursday night, with rain is expected to move in for Friday, meteorologists said.