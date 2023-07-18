haze1
Haze hangs low over the Plainville-Mansfield area June 7, as seen from Lookout Point in WWI park in North Attleboro.

 Martin Gavin/for The Sun Chronicle

Another air quality alert has been issued for the area Wednesday because of smoke from wildfires that continue to burn in Canada.

The state Department of Environmental Protection has extended and expanded an air quality alert across all counties in Massachusetts, effective all day and night Wednesday.