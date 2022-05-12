ATTLEBORO — A 16-year-old girl continues to raise money through bracelet sales to help injured former Bishop Feehan hockey player A.J. Quetta and his family.
Ava Joy Glaser of Sharon has donated about $7,500 by selling hundreds of bracelets she made at her kitchen table.
Glaser, a sophomore and honor student at Sharon High School, has also made hundreds of bracelets and donated thousands of dollars for COVID relief; New Hope, the Attleboro-based domestic and sexual assault agency; the Breast Cancer Research Foundation; and the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, which is also dedicated to fighting cancer.
She has made about 750 bracelets, raising over $15,000 for the causes.
For Quetta alone, Glaser last year raised $7,000, with $2,000 of that raised at AJ’s Army Golf Tournament. She made 350 AJs Army Bracelets.
Glaser has raised about $500 for Quetta this year with her AJ’s Army 2022 bracelet and will be selling them Monday at the AJ’s Army Golf Tournament at Cape Club of Sharon.
“Ava has already sold $400 in bracelets and can’t wait to see what she can sell/raise” at the tournament, her mother Liz Glaser said by email. “Ava Joy is hoping to raise even more than she did at the tournament last year.”
“When Ava heard about AJ’s tragic accident while playing hockey she was deeply struck,” Glaser said. “Ava is an All Star cheerleader and understands how fragile our bodies are and how accidents can occur. She designed a bracelet representing AJ.”
Quetta suffered a serious spinal injury during a game in January 2021 and continues to rehab while also serving as a Bishop Feehan hockey coach.
To purchase one of Glaser’s bracelets, visit https://loveamericabrands.com/product/ajs-army.