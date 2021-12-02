ATTLEBORO
AJ Quetta will continue his involvement with the sport he loves despite suffering a serious spinal cord injury earlier this year in a Bishop Feehan High School varsity hockey game.
The North Providence resident is returning to the rink as a member of the coaching staff of Feehan’s boys’ ice hockey team, the team announced Thursday on Twitter.
So excited to welcome Coach Quetta!! @FeehanAthletics @AJsArmy10 pic.twitter.com/TQrAlQqCWU— Bishop Feehan Hockey (@Feehan_BHockey) December 2, 2021
Quetta will serve as one of the assistant coaches for the team.
His main coaching duties will involve working with the forwards, assisting with breaking down practice and game film for the team, brand building, and program communication.
“In the midst of this season of thanksgiving and blessings, Division 1 Bishop Feehan Hockey is so pleased to announce the addition of AJ Quetta to the Varsity Boys coaching staff,” the team tweeted.
The school added: “AJ is a tremendous individual and his presence in the rink will be a driving force for our boys in their quest for the MIAA Division 1 state title.”
Quetta suffered his injury when he crashed headfirst into the boards in late January during a game against Pope Francis in Springfield.
He had spent time rehabbing in Atlanta before returning home to continue that effort.
The hockey team, school and many others rallied behind Quetta after his injury, raising thousands of dollars to help him and his family.
The greater hockey community, including the Boston Bruins, were part of that effort.
With the support of many and his admirable dedication and fortitude, Quetta was able to graduate the end of last school year despite his injury that left him wheelchair-bound.
Quetta is expected to be behind the bench for Feehan’s opening season game scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 11 against North Attleboro at New England Sports Village in Attleboro.
