ATTLEBORO — A.J.’s Army continues to grow.
What began as an ad hoc group to help Bishop Feehan High School hockey player A.J. Quetta, who suffered a severe injury in a game last week, has become a fixture dedicated to supporting him and his family.
Quetta, a senior forward for the Shamrocks, suffered what his family has described as a severe spinal cord injury when he went headfirst into the boards in a game last Tuesday night at the Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield.
The North Providence resident’s father, Anthony Quetta Sr., told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” earlier this week that his son remains in critical condition and sedated following surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he was taken the day after the accident.
A GoFundMe page organized by A.J.’s sister has raised more than $777,000 as of Wednesday. The Boston Bruins Foundation and The Greg Hill Foundation are also taking part in the fundraising efforts for Quetta.
According to Bishop Feehan Presdient Tim Sullivan, a group of close friends of the Quettas are spearheading and guiding the fundraising efforts. “They’ve been amazing. And they are in touch with the Quettas making sure all the directions fit with AJ’s needs and family wishes,” Sullivan said in an email.
He said there is a new website that will be the home for the efforts: www.ajsarmy.com.
Recommended for donations are the Bruins Foundation (AJ Quetta Fund) and the Greg Hill Foundation (AJ Quetta Fund).
In conjunction with the Jacobs family, the Bruins foundation has pledged a minimum of $100,000. It will also raffle sticks from Bruins and other NHL players, and announced that all proceeds from its 50/50 raffles through Feb. 13 will go to the Quetta family.
Many high school and college teams have lent support on social media with posts featuring prayers and stick salutes, using the hashtag #AJsArmy.
Players on the National Women’s Hockey League’s Boston Pride have pledged $100 for every goal in the playoff semifinals and final.
Matt Brown, who suffered a spinal cord injury while playing for Norwood High School’s hockey team 11 years ago, has set up a foundation to help people like Quetta.
“What we have created the foundation for is exactly something like this,” Brown said in an email. “Our goal and mission is to help those who have suffered a spinal cord injury and their families.
“Whether they need money for renovations done towards their house, pieces of equipment installed, etc. Or if they just need some guidance or questions answered. We launched the foundation officially this past June. It has not been the easiest thing to do during a pandemic, but we are getting there.”
Brown added that “we are waiting to see what the family needs with it having been just a week. Members of our family have been in touch with members of AJ’s family a bunch over the weekend, answering questions and filling them in on things to expect.
“I am absolutely thrilled with the support he has received so far. Seeing their GoFundMe continue to rise every hour is great. That is going to be very important to them, down the road.”
The Livforyou Foundation is selling “AJ’s Army” T-shirts, with plans to add bracelets and face masks. More official fundraisers are in the works for the coming weeks and months.
AJ’s Army updates are also available on the Bishop Feehan High School website, bishopfeehan.com.
