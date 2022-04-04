ATTLEBORO -- A former Bishop Feehan High hockey player who suffered a spinal cord injury in a game last year is shown sitting up in a video posted by a group of supporters this week.
AJ’s Army -- formed to support A.J. Quetta and his family after the January 2021 accident -- took to Twitter to share the video. In it, the North Providence resident can be seen sitting up and moving forward and backward by himself.
The tweet, dated March 31, is headlined, “Hard work, determination, results.” It does not say where the video was shot.
Following his hockey injury, Quetta spent time in Shepherd Rehabilitation Center’s intensive care unit in Atlanta then returned home to start his road to recovery at Journey Forward in Canton. He continues rehabilitation there three hours a day, four days a week, according to A.J.’s Army.
Last May, a benefit golf tournament in Sharon raised $325,000 to help Quetta and his family. That tournament returns for its second year on May 16 at the Cape Club of Sharon and Brookmeadow in Canton. Details are at ajsarmy.com.