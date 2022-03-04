NORTON — Alberto’s Pub & Pizza, a family-owned restaurant on Mansfield Avenue, may be closing after almost three decades in business.
“As we entered out 29th year in business we have made the extremely difficult decision that we will no longer be carrying on the Alberto’s Pub and Pizza tradition,” owners Sheila McPherson and Patricia McCarthy said in Facebook post on Thursday.
The also said, however, that they “are working with others” about keeping the eatery open.
Located near the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Alberto’s was opened by the owners’ brother and local resident Timothy McCarthy, who ran it for over 20 years before he died in 2018. It has been the destination for many Xfinity concertgoers as well as area residents.
McPherson and McCarthy said in their post that they have worked hard to keep the restaurant open despite the challenges of the pandemic and rising costs, but added “there is just no way for us to keep Alberto’s open.”
“We proudly took over the business when Tim passed away,” they said, “and we have tried to serve his memory in every step.”
They said they have been proud to be part of the community and honored to sponsor activities in Norton, Mansfield and other surrounding towns.
McPherson and McCarthy thanked their regular customers for their support and their staff.
“We were so lucky to have the most loyal and hard-working staff,” they said. “They have done so much to keep us going during these difficult years, and we are grateful and thankful to have them by our side.”
McPherson and McCarthy say they will post more information later about the restaurant and gift cards.
They could not be reached by The Sun Chronicle for further comment.