Gillette Construction Update
A painter works at Gillette Stadium last month, covering the exterior of the new atrium a shade of blue.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

FOXBORO — Beginning this weekend, patrons attending events at Gillette Stadium will have access to alcohol service in areas surrounding the facility under an expanded footprint approved last week by the town’s select board.

The new boundaries, developed as part of an ongoing project to re-imagine Gillette’s north end zone, will extend the fenced security perimeter in several key locations, thereby creating more expansive areas between security checkpoints and ticket scanners.