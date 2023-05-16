FOXBORO — Beginning this weekend, patrons attending events at Gillette Stadium will have access to alcohol service in areas surrounding the facility under an expanded footprint approved last week by the town’s select board.
The new boundaries, developed as part of an ongoing project to re-imagine Gillette’s north end zone, will extend the fenced security perimeter in several key locations, thereby creating more expansive areas between security checkpoints and ticket scanners.
According to James Nolan, chief operating officer for Kraft Sports & Entertainment, the intent is to create a space that affords better interactions between patrons and sponsors, while easing logjams at security checkpoints.
Changes related to the expanded footprint will be in effect during this weekend’s Taylor Swift concerts, officials said.
In addition to all clubs, suites and vending areas inside the stadium facility itself, Nolan said that Gillette’s existing liquor license covered the north end plaza, practice fields and nearby fieldhouse.
The amended version unanimously adopted on May 9 was widened to encompass a redefined north end plaza, incorporate the so-called “west-end roadway” near the Bank of America plaza and provide multiple new opportunities for food and alcohol service in north end zone seating areas.
“It’s a big change, but it’s pretty straightforward,” said selectboard Chairwoman Leah Gibson, who disclosed that she had reviewed the proposal during a “pre-meeting” with Kraft Group officials.
In addition to providing more convenience for ticketed patrons, Nolan predicted the new boundaries will improve the security screening process — especially at peak times with kickoff looming.
“One of our additional goals is to pull people into the stadium earlier,” he said, thereby helping discourage a last-minute crush at the gates.
Nolan stressed that patrons are not allowed to bring alcohol, either from parking lots or Patriot Place establishments, through the security perimeter.
“What this does on event days is gives us a hard perimeter out here,” he said, adding that new technology has already improved screening experience.
“It is, literally, almost like a walk-through,” selectboard member Stephanie McGowan said.
In addition to stationary ticket scanners, which read digital tickets on patrons’ cellphones, Nolan said some employees are equipped with hand-held units to reduce backups at peak times when patrons are trying to enter the stadium.
“If we have two-thirds of the paid people showing up within the last half-hour we know there’s going to be some backup,” he acknowledged. “But the longest wait we saw last year was 10 minutes at ticket scanning.”
“Our goal is for people to walk right into Gillette,” Nolan added.
Police Chief Michal Grace told board members the expanded security perimeter will allow police and stadium personnel to admit screened patrons into secure areas with minimal backups.
“From the police perspective, that is a win,” Grace said. “These changes are designed to speed up the process and make it more efficient.”
Grace did caution that perimeter fencing, vending locations or other security-related improvements must not impede the flow of foot traffic for patrons entering the stadium, while stressing that Gillette personnel are responsible for managing their own alcohol sales.
“We support them in that role, but ultimately it’s their responsibility with the license,” he said.
In addition to external changes related to the larger licensing footprint, Nolan said that several internal improvements have been made possible by the north end zone project.
These include a new lighthouse, where between 50-60 patrons at any one time will be allowed to ascend by elevator to an observation deck serviced by a portable vending kiosk.
“You can actually see downtown Foxboro from the lighthouse,” he said, adding the deck be open on non-event days as well.
Perhaps more significant, especially for late-comers, are new concourse areas behind the north end zone that link east and west sidelines. This means that patrons who enter via the north end gates will no longer have to walk around the entire field to access seats located on the visitors’ side.
“For patrons and for staff, connecting east to west is gigantic,” Nolan said, adding the existing trek can be nearly a quarter-mile long.
Beneath the 300 level will be two levels of north end suites, also with connectivity from east to west sidelines.
At the existing club level, meanwhile, the Kraft Group is introducing a new event and function space named the GP Atrium, which from an operational perspective will resemble the Optum Field Lounge or Putnam Club.
“This is going to be a beautiful new space,” Nolan said. “It was made without any columns in the middle, so it’s basically a wide-open room.”
Lastly, Nolan said a new field-level club experience for up to 200 patrons will be located in the north end zone, similar to the Optum Field Lounge at the opposite end of the field.
Taken altogether, the changes will result in a net loss of roughly 100-200 seats, he said.
Construction associated with the north end zone project is on track for completion in time for 2023 New England Patriots season, Nolan said.