WRENTHAM — A public health advisory has been issued for what is being deemed a harmful algal bloom found in Lake Pearl.
Local and state health officials have declared the waterway unsafe for people and pets and advise no swimming or drinking the water, rinse off after contact with the water and to keep pets away.
A resident observed the bloom and contacted the town’s board of health, which informed the state Department of Public Health, which advised the town to issue the advisory.
Signs have been posted at the public access areas to the lake.
No algae blooms had been reported over the summer at Lake Pearl and none have been reported at the town’s other waterways, nearby Lake Archer and Mirror Lake.
A similar algae boom had been reported this past summer at Cabot Pond in Mansfield, and earlier a bloom was spotted on Lake Mirimichi that straddles Plainville and Foxboro and a health advisory had been issued there.
For questions about cyanobacteria, contact the Mass DPH at 617-624-5757. For more information, visit www.mass.gov/dph/algae.
