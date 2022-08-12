NORTH ATTLEBORO — One of the town’s two swimming beaches is closed due to an algae bloom.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — One of the town’s two swimming beaches is closed due to an algae bloom.
Whiting’s Pond, which is open by pass to North Attleboro and Plainville residents, was closed on Friday on the advice of health authorities.
According to a posting on the town’s website, the algae, cyanobacteria (formerly known as blue-green algae) can produce a toxin.
“The Department of Public Health has recommended the closure of Whiting’s Pond. While we cannot confirm the presence of cyano-toxin, caution must be maintained,” the town said.
While the pond is closed, the town announced the following:
Meanwhile, the town said the board of health, park and recreation and conservation departments are working with local and state public health authorities and will post updated information when the advisory is lifted.
It’s the first closure of a town beach this summer. The town’s two freshwater beaches, Whiting’s and Barbara Road Beach on Falls Pond, are sometimes closed during the warmest months when periodic testing reveals high bacteria levels in the water. The condition is usually blamed on the large number of Canada geese that call the ponds home.
For more information, call 508-699-0104 or visit nattleboro.com.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews
