Whiting's Pond Wx Feat
Buy Now

In this July 2019 photo, Justin Whitty throws his daughter Savanna while playing in Whiting’s Pond in North Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — One of the town’s two swimming beaches is closed due to an algae bloom.

Whiting’s Pond, which is open by pass to North Attleboro and Plainville residents, was closed on Friday on the advice of health authorities.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews