ATTLEBORO — Last week, two undercover police officers watching the home of a suspected drug dealer saw him allegedly make a narcotics deal.
The officers followed the alleged customer, a 28-year-old woman, as she drove away and parked at the nearby Attleboro Arts Museum. Police say the officers saw her snort what she told them was cocaine she had just purchased for $20 from her friend “Nico,” prosecutors said.
The alleged dealer, 30-year-old Nichola Cossette of 60 Emory St., is now being held without bail for violating his bail on a previous weapons charge and his probation on a motor vehicle conviction.
He pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to unlawful possession of a firearm (subsequent offense), distribution of cocaine and three counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs.
The charges were the result of the undercover investigation by city detectives and a federal Drug Enforcement Administration task force that ended with a raid at Cossette’s apartment Monday morning.
After executing a search warrant of his apartment and car, police say they seized a stun gun, two Airsoft replica handguns, 42 grams of assorted prescription pills and 7.4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
They also seized a scale with a white powdery residue on it, a money counting machine, plastic baggies, a book with an empty hidden compartment and an Oreo cookie container with an empty hidden compartment, according to a police report.
During a bail hearing Monday, a prosecutor said Cossette had repeatedly violated his probation and had served an 18-month sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm.
A lawyer representing him at the hearing, Jennifer Lokitus of Norton, argued that Cossette had a prescription for the pills and raised questions about the gun charge.
The case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.